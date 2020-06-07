What Do You Do After a Car Accident in Texas?

—

No one expects to be injured in a car accident, but despite following safe driving practices, accidents still can and will happen. In fact, in Texas in 2017, there were 3,727 car accident fatalities and 17,535 serious injuries. Sadly, any of us could be hurt in a car wreck at any time. If you’re involved in a crash, what you do in the aftermath is critical.

Understanding what to do after an accident can help you prepare to defend yourself in court or to pursue a personal injury lawsuit. Here’s an overview of what you should do after getting in a car accident.

What To Do After a Car Wreck

Take the following steps after a car accident. If you end up in court, whether you are defending yourself in court or you’re the plaintiff, you’ll be glad you did.

1. Make Sure Everyone Is Safe

After an accident, you should find out if anyone is injured and call 911 if necessary. If possible, move your car off the road. However, you should take photos and videos of the scene, the damage to your vehicle, and any injuries if you are able to do so before you move your car.

2. Seek Medical Care

If you’ve been injured, the first thing you need to do is seek emergency care. You may not realize the severity of your injuries, and failing to get diagnosed could make them worse. Your medical record could also end up being important if you need to prove your damages in court.

3. Get Witness Statements and Contact Information

Everyone knows you need to exchange insurance and contact information with any other drivers that are involved in the accident, but what you may not know is that it’s also important to exchange information with any witnesses. You may want to ask witnesses to provide video witness statements.

4. File an Accident Report With the Police

Texas law states that the operator of any automobile should remain at the scene where the accident took place. Even if the accident is minor, it is in your best interest to file a police report. This important document can help you later on if you’re involved in a lawsuit.

5. Notify the Insurance Company

You’ll need to file a report with your insurance company as soon as possible after an accident. After you’ve paid your deductible, your insurance company may reimburse you for the damage to your vehicle or replace it if it was a total loss. If the accident was not your fault, your deductible could be waived, depending on the terms of your policy.

6. Hire an Experienced Car Accident Attorney

According to one car accident lawyer in Dallas, TX, you need to get the full amount of money you are owed, enough to cover all of your medical bills and other costs so that you do not walk away with debt. Some of the damages you may be able to claim include:

Your medical bills

Funeral costs if there was a fatality

Your lost wages

Any other expenses related to the accident

The number-one cause of accidents is distracted driving. One step you can take to stay safe is to keep your focus on the road. Turn your cell phone off and if you need to use it, pull over. You’ll also want to avoid speeding, driving after you’ve been drinking, and any other unsafe driving practices.

When it comes to car accidents, the best offense is a strong defense. Practice defensive driving and be aware of your surroundings when you drive. There is no way to completely avoid accidents, but you can lessen your risk by understanding how accidents are caused.

