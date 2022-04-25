What Exactly Is a Safer Driver’s Course?

—

There are multiple procedures involved in obtaining a driver’s license. This is reasonable since responsible driving is critical to ensuring the safety of all road users. However, it does imply that most drivers will have to wait a long period before being able to get a full and unrestricted license. The new safer driver’s course may be a good option for qualified drivers who want to speed up the process, while simultaneously learning vital skills in low-risk defensive driving.

The government originally introduced the safer driver’s course as part of a review of the current licensing system. It is currently being pushed out throughout the state, so not all suburbs and locations will be able to supply it. However, if you have access to the training, it might be a useful approach to improve your driving abilities.

Who is eligible to take the course?

Before they may progress from their learner license to the provisional (p1) license, most drivers must complete at least 120 hours of supervised driving practice. This includes 20 hours of driving at night (for drivers aged under 25 years).

Each hour of practice must be entered in the official learner driver logbook, which you will get after passing the driver knowledge test.

Learner drivers must also have had their license for at least 12 months before taking the p1 level driving exam.

If you are under the age of 25 and have completed 50 log book driving hours, you may be qualified to attend the safer driver’s course. This may allow you to advance to the next level of your license more quickly.

What are the advantages?

Unfortunately, drivers aged 17 to 25 are more likely than others to be involved in a traffic accident or incident. Actually, one-third of all speeding drivers and riders killed in collisions are guys aged 17 to 25. A 17-year-old driver with a p1 license, for example, is four times more likely to be killed in a car accident than a motorist over the age of 26.

The safer driver’s course is intended to teach important safe driving techniques such as speed control, gap selection in moving traffic, danger awareness, and much more.

Drivers who finish the course will be better equipped to drive unaccompanied with their temporary licenses in the long run.

The safer driver’s course will also assist to shorten the time it takes to go from learner to p1 license. Completing the course earns you 20 hours of credit in your learner logbook, leaving you with just 100 to go.

What exactly does the course entail?

The course is divided into two parts. The first is a three-hour group-led discussion on how to handle road dangers. The second session lasts two hours and includes an in-vehicle coaching session with another student to help you practice low-risk driving tactics.

Drivers who pass this course will learn essential academic knowledge as well as practical abilities, which will help to reduce the chance of an accident.

