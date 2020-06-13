What Happens After a Commercial Truck Accident?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

It is important to pursue compensation after being in an accident with a commercial truck. This will involve the real challenges associated with taking on a large company instead of an individual driver. Trucking companies are required by law to have much larger corporate insurance liability policies in place.

One question many people have after getting into an accident is, “Who do I sue?” In this article, we’ll go over the different options you may have available to you, depending on the circumstances of your accident.

Your Damages

In many situations, the victims of an accident involving a commercial truck will have experienced serious losses. Their damages may include compensation for pain and suffering as well as medical bills. Some of the other damages you may be able to recover include:

Assistive tools such as walkers and wheelchairs

Months of wages that have been lost

Costs for future care including ongoing physical therapy

Loss of future benefits and income

Ongoing costs for continued care

When an attorney pursues compensation for their client based on a trucking company’s liability insurance policy, they can request large payouts. There is no concern with the limitations as there would be with a driver’s insurance policy. Evidence will be collected and an investigation will be conducted to establish the liability of all parties involved.

Possible Defendants in a Truck Accident Lawsuit

You may be able to recover your damages from any of the following parties that were involved in your truck accident. In these cases, there could be several defendants.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Truck’s Driver

The driver of a commercial truck can be held liable for operating the vehicle negligently. This could involve driving recklessly, speeding, failing to yield, or running a red light or stop sign. Drugs or alcohol could be a factor as well as fatigue or being distracted. Negligence could also involve failing to correctly load cargo as well as properly inspecting and maintaining the vehicle.

The Trucking Company

It is possible a trucking company could be held liable for the negligent actions of its drivers. The company or carrier could also be held liable for its own direct negligent actions if they hired a driver who was unqualified or unlicensed or had a history of traffic violations. In some cases, a company or carrier has failed to adequately supervise its drivers.

Some companies have encouraged their drivers to ignore rules such as the regulations associated with hours-of-service. These regulations place restrictions on the number of hours a driver can be on the road. It’s also possible a company failed to properly repair, maintain, or inspect its fleet of trucks.

The Shipper

Many accidents involving commercial trucks are the result of cargo that isn’t loaded correctly. It’s possible the cargo is not properly secured or exceeds legal weight limits. In these situations, the shipping company could be held liable. This is especially true if the cargo was sealed when the truck carrier or trucker took possession of the cargo.

An Insurance Company or Insurance Broker

If it is determined that an insurance company was part of the process to evaluate or hire a dangerous driver, it could also be held liable for negligence. Should an insurance broker be responsible for connecting a truck carrier or trucker with a shipping company, it could be held liable.

The Truck’s Manufacturer

Many parts in a commercial truck must work properly so the vehicle can be safely operated. It’s possible a commercial truck’s manufacturer could be made liable if a part fails because of a defect and causes an accident. There have been cases of defective brakes, tires, coupling devices known as kingpins, and axles.

A Government Agency

It is possible a federal, state, or local agency could be held liable for an accident. This can happen if a road has been improperly maintained or defectively designed and it is determined to have been the cause of a commercial truck accident.

This could involve deteriorating road shoulders, extensive potholes, or defective guardrails. It’s important to realize there are immunity issues that could be involved when a government agency is included in a lawsuit.

The Claims Process

Truck accident claims are more of a challenge when compared to a common car accident case. Most trucking companies have significant legal resources. They are knowledgeable in minimizing the money spent on insurance claims.

An attorney will have experience in proving truck accident claims as well as obtaining fair compensation for their client’s damages. Your lawyer will know how to fully investigate an accident and identify all important evidence. They will know if it is important to hire an accident reconstruction specialist to illustrate how a commercial truck caused the crash.

—

This content is brought to you by Dawn Hayek.

Photo: Shutterstock