What Happens if You Keep the Insurance Declared Value (IDV) of Your Car to the Lowest?

Regarding your car’s insurance policy, the Insured Declared Value (IDV) holds significant weightage. This monetary figure, calculated using a handy tool like an IDV calculator, represents your vehicle’s current market value and forms the basis of your compensation in case of theft or total loss.

Are you wondering how a lower IDV affects you as a car owner in India? Or perhaps how does it influence your car’s insurance policy? This article aims to demystify these intricacies and give you the necessary knowledge to help you make informed decisions regarding your auto insurance.

How is IDV Calculated?

The Insurance Declared Value, commonly known as IDV, is calculated based on several factors you must know. But don’t worry; we have an easy-to-use IDV calculator at your disposal.

First, consider the age of your car. Naturally, an older vehicle will have a lower IDV due to depreciation. Second, the type of car plays a substantial role in determining the IDV. Hatchbacks typically have a lower IDV compared to sedans or SUVs. Other crucial factors include the specific car model, location of purchase, and any additional accessories installed in your vehicle.

Let’s take a look at this comparison table to understand how these factors can affect your car’s IDV:

Factor Effect on IDV Age of Car Older cars will have lower IDVs due to depreciation Type of Car Hatchbacks usually have lower IDVs than sedans or SUVs Car Model Varies depending on the model’s features and manufacturer Location of Purchase The cost can slightly differ based on the location Accessories Depreciation of accessories is also taken into account

Understanding these elements such as age, type, model and location of purchase of your car can actually help you see the big picture when purchasing or renewing an insurance policy for car.

High IDV

High Insured Declared Value (IDV) refers to an increased valuation of an insured vehicle, typically reflecting its higher market worth, resulting in greater insurance coverage but higher premiums.

Pros of High IDV:

Better Coverage:High IDV ensures that the insurance payout covers a larger portion of the vehicle’s replacement or repair costs in case of theft or total loss. Comprehensive Protection:It offers comprehensive protection for new or high-value vehicles, providing peace of mind to owners against potential financial losses. Reduced Out-of-Pocket Expenses: With a higher IDV, owners may face lower out-of-pocket expenses for repairs or replacements after accidents or damages.

Cons of High IDV:

Higher Premiums:High IDV typically results in higher insurance premiums, which can strain the budget of vehicle owners, especially for those with tight finances. Overpayment for Depreciated Assets:A high IDV may lead to overpayment for older vehicles as it may not accurately reflect the current market value due to depreciation. Limited Savings: Owners might miss out on potential savings by overestimating the vehicle’s worth, leading to unnecessary premium expenses.

Low IDV

Low Insured Declared Value (IDV) refers to a reduced valuation of an insured vehicle, typically reflecting its lower market worth, resulting in decreased insurance coverage and lower premiums.

Pros of Low IDV:

Lower Premiums:Opting for a low Insured Declared Value (IDV) reduces insurance premiums, making it more affordable for vehicle owners, especially those on a tight budget. Ideal for Older Vehicles:Low IDV suits older vehicles with depreciated values, ensuring owners don’t overpay for insurance coverage that exceeds the vehicle’s current worth. Cost-Effective for Low-Usage Vehicles:For vehicles used sparingly or with low mileage, a low IDV is cost-effective as the risk of accidents or damages is lower, reducing the likelihood of making claims.

Cons of Low IDV:

Inadequate Compensation:In the event of theft or total loss, the payout may not cover the full cost of vehicle replacement or repairs, leaving owners with financial burdens. Risk of Underinsurance:Insufficient coverage with low IDV may lead to out-of-pocket expenses for repairs or replacements in case of accidents or damages, potentially causing financial strain. Limited Coverage for Accessories:Low IDV may provide minimal coverage for vehicle accessories, leaving valuable add-ons unprotected in case of theft or damage.

While keeping a low IDV may seem an attractive option initially due to lower premiums, it’s crucial to consider the potential risks associated with under-insuring your vehicle. Use an IDV calculator to balance affordable premiums and significant coverage for peace of mind on India’s bustling roads.

Bottom Line

Keeping the IDV of your car to the lowest means you’ll receive a lower payout in case of total loss or theft. While it might reduce your premium, it also reduces the coverage amount, leaving you financially vulnerable. Opting for a lower IDV may seem cost-effective initially, but it could lead to significant financial strain later on.

To determine the appropriate IDV for your car based on its market value, age, depreciation, you can use ACKO’s IDV Calculator. With ACKO, you can customize insurance policy for car or bike with the right IDV to ensure optimal protection without compromising affordability.

