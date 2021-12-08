What Homebuyers Should Know About the Current Housing Market

—

The housing market has seen a sudden boom throughout the pandemic, thanks to the low mortgage rates and the rapid shift to remote work. For many, this could be the worst time to house hunt, as the home-buying frenzy has already depleted inventory in the best neighborhoods, towns, and cities across several U.S. states.

If you are looking to enter or exit the market at this time when the home prices are soaring, below are some tips you can use to guide your decision-making.

1. Pay Attention to the Property Taxes

Before preparing to sell or buy your dream home, you want to know the average property taxes in the region. Some states like Texas, California, and the Northeast have relatively higher property taxes. However, others that often have lower property taxes have witnessed skyrocketing rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a new homeowner, you can minimize these property tax bills by applying for tax exemptions if you qualify (veteran, elderly citizen, living with disability). You can also file a tax appeal and even examine the tax bill for any inaccuracies.

2. Sell When the Demand is High

If you aren’t a first-time homebuyer, now could be the time to let go of that property you’ve always wanted to sell. For many people, selling a property when everyone else is looking to buy doesn’t sound like a great idea. However, everyone’s situation is different. If you currently live in a smaller home, like a two-unit apartment, and would want to move to a bigger four-unit home, selling the two-unit home is an option, but buying the four-unit property may be a bit challenging.

Here, you can choose to sell your current property to benefit from the high market prices and opt to rent in the meantime. Once the housing bubble is over, you’ll take your money and purchase the bigger home. Similarly, if you have some rental properties, you have the option to sell the least profitable units.

When looking to sell your property, you can find a realtor or contact a home buying company. Some like Nexus homebuyers buy properties as they are, meaning you don’t have to fix anything, plus you don’t pay commissions or closing costs. Provided there’s no incentive to keep waiting, you should make that hard decision to sell before the prices come back down.

3. Do Your Research

The fact that there’s an imbalance between the demand and supply in the housing market doesn’t mean that every deal that comes your way is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity. While many real estate investors have profited a lot from the COVID-19 era, others have made bad investment decisions.

Whether you want to buy a primary resident or an investment property, always do your due diligence. Check the mortgage rates, property taxes, and the region’s living standards. While doing your research, you want to exhaust your options before making the final decision. You can find some great deals from homebuyers, but it takes time to sort the wheat from the chaff. You don’t want to make rash decisions in the process.

Endnote

At the moment, there aren’t as many great deals as there are people with cash offers ready to buy their dream homes and investment properties. This whole scenario has also made it challenging for new home buyers to penetrate the market. However, you can prepare now, so that when the prices come down, you’ll be among the first ones to secure a great deal.

