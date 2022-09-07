What iPhone Accessories to Expect for the new iPhone 14 Series

—

iPhones are perfect in all aspects, and it only makes sense to pair these amazing smartphones with just as perfect accessories. We have the release of the new iPhone 14 series just around the corner, and iPhone enthusiasts are definitely excited about the brand new lineup of products – which include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Undoubtedly, a lot of us are waiting to upgrade to a brand new iPhone and along with the phone, a bunch of cool, swanky accessories as well! So if you’re looking for some top brands to shop iPhone accessories from, here are some popular brands known for their iPhone-centric accessories:

CASEKOO

For CASEKOO, it’s ‘Quality or Nothing’ and every product from CASEKOO stands true to its motto. Their aim is to create affordable, creative, and authentic products that also work as a medium for self-expression. Some of the top iPhone products from CASEKOO are:

ClearPrime™ Series

ClearPrime™ Series case is a crystal-clear, military-grade phone case that protects your iPhone from damage. It has a non-slip grip and an anti-fingerprint coating, which protects the case from smudged fingerprints as well as yellowing. ClearPrime is available for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

MagClear Series

A super strong magnet, MagClear helps protect your phone and offers 10 feet drop protection. It secures the camera and screen of your iPhone while working as a back guard too. You can find MagClear for different iPhone models such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14Plus, iPhone 14Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

KooShock

The KooShock phone cover is just the right case to display your phone as well as protect it from accidental falls. The military-drop-certified phone case features the air-bag design and is made from a shock-absorbent material. It’s available in a variety of colors – black, dark purple, and pale gold (iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) and in black, lavender, light blue and red (iPhone 14 Plus). Koo-Shock is available for the iPhone 14 Pro , iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Alphex

Alphex has been around only for a little over a year, but it has already made its place as one of the top brands known for its well-designed iPhone phone cases. Here are the top two lines of products from Alphex that you can consider purchasing for your iPhone:

Beyond Clear Series

Perfect for those who love transparent phone covers (and hate the ones that turn yellow later!) The Beyond Clear series of phone cases from Alphex gives you the freedom to flaunt your iPhone – while protecting it. The transparent phone cases feature the TPU coating, which prevents the case from yellowing with time. It is durable and features an airbag mechanism to protect your phone from falls. Drop-proof and tough, the phone cases also feature an anti-fingerprint film, to keep your phone cover smudge-free.

Air Bubble Series

If translucent phone cases aren’t your pick, you can always choose the colorful phone cases from Alphex’s Air Bubble series. These phone cases don’t just look good – they do a great job in protecting your iPhone from damage. The phone cases feature the shock resistance mechanism and are military drop-proof certified. Super sleek and stylish, the Air Bubble phone cases perfectly complement the minimalist design of iPhones.

Andobil

Andobil is a brand known for its range of outdoor iPhone accessories. Some of these popular products are:

Car Series

In the Car Series from Andobil, you have a range of military-grade car phone mounts for your iPhone. The car mounts have a strong clamping mount and payload capacity, which offers support and stability to your iPhone, even on the bumpiest car rides. Setting up the car phone mounts is easy and they allow you to access your iPhone with one hand. The flexible mounts are easy to adjust and render 360-degree rotation for different viewing angles.

Outdoor Series

If you’re one who loves being outside, you should definitely consider investing in Andobil’s tripod and selfie stick tripod. Sturdy, durable yet lightweight, the tripod is made of aluminum. It has two modes – the stand mode and the handheld mode, which you can switch to, as required. Flexible and easy to use, the tripod also offers a remote control feature, which allows you to capture wonderful moments with your iPhone, even from a distance.

Summing Up

Investing in accessories from top brands is important – after all, Apple is a brand in itself and is super expensive. To protect your iPhone, you need to carefully pick accessories, so that your phone is safe and sound always. The top-branded accessories may cost a lot, but trust us – buying them is worth every penny invested! So keep in mind these top brands – CASEKOO, Alphex and Andobi, the next time you’re shopping for iPhone accessories.



