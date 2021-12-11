What is a 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty? How Can it Protect You?

—

Buying a home can be a costly process. Not only do homebuyers need to pay for the costs associated with purchasing a home, but they also have to pay to move into the home, turn on utilities, and any other needed expenses to live in the home. This can leave them strapped for cash. If an appliance or system has a problem, affording those repairs may be impossible. A home warranty can help.

What is a Home Buyers Warranty?

A home buyer’s warranty is, basically, a service contract. This service contract provides protection for a home’s covered systems and appliances when they break down from normal wear and tear. The 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty offers customizable protection for the various aspects of a home.

The typical home warranty contract has a set fee that the homeowner pays when a technician makes a service call. When a covered appliance or system breaks down, the owner contacts the warranty provider to have a service professional dispatched to the home. The fee is paid directly to the service provided. This covers the call regardless of whether the covered item needs repairs or replacement.

What Does a Home Warranty Cover?

A typical home warranty covers the basic kitchen appliances in the home and/or the basic home systems. If at any time, one of the covered items breaks down due to age or normal wear and tear, customers can simply contact the company for service of these items.

The typical appliances covered are the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The typical systems covered are the HVAC systems, the plumbing system, and the electrical systems. These warranties can be purchased separately or together.

There are optional coverages homeowners can add to their plans. These can include additional appliances used in the home, such as washers and dryers. Additional coverage is also available to provide protection for pools and spas in the home as well as the roof.

What are the Benefits for Home Buyers and Sellers?

The benefits for a home buyer are pretty obvious. Due to the costs of purchasing a home and moving into that home, homebuyers may not have much of a budget left. Having a home warranty can provide repairs and replacements of major appliances and systems in the home at deeply discounted prices.

For home sellers, there are great benefits as well. A home warranty system can provide coverage for these things when the home is being sold to minimize the costs on the seller while ensuring properly working appliances and systems are available to potential buyers. The value and savings of a warranty can also be very attractive to those buying a home. This can increase the likelihood of the home being sold.

What is the Difference Between a Home Warranty and Homeowner’s Insurance?

Many people confuse homeowner’s insurance and a home warranty. They may think that if they have homeowner’s insurance they do not need the warranty. However, these two things are quite different and provide very different coverage options.

The main difference between the two is a matter of the unexpected and the expected. With homeowner’s insurance, the home and its contents are protected from unexpected events, such as fires and theft. With a warranty, homeowners are protected when expected breakdowns occur.

For example, if the home’s refrigerator or air conditioning system breaks down due to normal wear and tear, the homeowner’s insurance will not cover the repairs or replacement. A home warranty, however, provides protection in these expected situations.

Even though homeownership is a great joy and goal of many people, buying and maintaining a home can be quite costly at times. A home warranty can ease some of that burden.

—

This content is brought to you by Rick Hopkins.

Shutterstock