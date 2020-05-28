What Is a Personal Injury and Can I Claim Compensation?

—

This content is provided for informational purposes only and is not to be considered legal advice.

Unfortunately, as you go through life you or one of your loved ones are likely to have some kind of accident. But what if that accident led to a personal injury that wasn’t your fault, can you get compensation?

First4Lawyers say a personal injury is defined as a physical injury or psychological illness caused by the negligence of another. If somebody else was at fault then you could be entitled to claim compensation, but only if you take the right steps. It doesn’t matter if that injury happened in a supermarket, the gym, on holiday or even at work, then you could potentially make a claim.

Who can make a claim?

As long as you didn’t cause the accident that caused your personal injury then you will have the right to claim. If you were at fault, then you won’t be able to make a personal injury claim.

What accidents can I make a claim for?

Accidents can seriously affect your life physically, psychologically and financially. Road traffic accidents are unfortunately fairly common and if you were injured as a driver, passenger, pedestrian, cyclist or motorcyclist and it wasn’t your fault then you could make a claim. Likewise, if you were injured at work you can also make a personal injury claim. Other claims include trips, slips and falls in a public place such as bars, supermarkets and gyms, sports injuries accidents on holiday or injuries that happened during a criminal offense, such as assault.

When can I make a claim?

There is a three-year time limit to make a personal injury claim in the UK, but it is advisable to get legal advice much sooner than that so you are able to build the best case. If your accident was at work, then you need to report the incident to your employer and make sure they record it in the accident book.

What do I need to make a claim?

The more information that you have about your accident the better. It is crucial that you record as much information as you can about the incident. You also should take pictures of the accident scene if possible. If there were witnesses make sure you get their details so you can get statements from them later to support your claim.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Even if your injury doesn’t seem serious at first make sure you make an appointment with your GP so they can make a record of any injuries you received from your accident.

In addition, you should keep hold of any receipts or invoices for expenses to prove financial losses.

The more evidence you have the higher chance you will be successful with your claim.

—

This content is brought to you by Carrie Tennick.

Photo: Shutterstock