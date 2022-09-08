What is a Wrongful Death Case and Who Can File a Wrongful Death Claim?

—

After an accident, the parties involved can suffer serious injuries or even death. If the accident resulted from another person’s negligence, the affected party has a right to file for compensation for damages suffered.

But this is only possible if the affected party survives the accident. If the injuries are fatal, people closest to the deceased can sue the responsible party for their loved one’s death through a wrongful death claim.

This guide delves into wrongful death claims from what they are to who can file a claim and everything in between.

How a Wrongful Death Claim Arises

Wrongful death claims arise when someone dies due to the negligent, intentional, reckless, or criminal conduct of another person or entity.

Originally, wrongful death statutes were created to cushion windows and the children of the deceased from the financial impact caused by the breadwinner’s death. However, the laws have been evolving for years and now vary with jurisdiction, but all have something in common; they define who can file a wrongful death claim and applicable limits in terms of compensation.

Who Can File a Wrongful Death Claim?

In some states, a deceased’s relative, such as a spouse, parent, siblings, or children, can file a wrongful death claim. However, some states’ statutes are particular on how to file a claim.

In Florida, for example, only one person can file a wrongful death claim. This person acts as a representative of the deceased’s estate. The representative can be picked in the deceased’s lifetime, named in the will or estate plan, or named by the surviving dependents if the deceased did not leave a will.

Although the representative is responsible for filing a claim against the defendant, they are not the recipient of settlements reached in a claim.

Instead, the claim is paid to the decade’s estate to be equally shared among dependents with interest in the case.

When Is a Wrongful Death Applicable?

Generally, a wrongful death claim will occur if death results from the wrongful conduct of another person and can occur in a variety of situations, including:

● When the death was caused intentionally

After causing intentional death, the guilty person will face criminal charges and, if convicted, be sentenced in line with their crime. But that is not all. The deceased’s dependents can file a wrongful death claim against the at-fault party pursuing compensation for their loss.

● Medical malpractice

A case of medical malpractice arises when a medical practitioner deviates from the standard of care another reasonable practitioner would offer under the same circumstances causing harm to their patient. If such deviation results in death, the surviving members of the decedent’s family can file a wrongful death claim against the practitioner or their hospital.

● Any other type of accident

Accidents happen without notice and can occur anywhere. If an accident caused by another party results in death, surviving dependents can bring a wrongful death lawsuit against the responsible party.

Get Help from a Local Expert Attorney

Wrongful death claims can get complicated and are not among the things you want to do on your own. The best approach would be hiring a lawyer from a local law firm, like lawfran.com , to help ensure that you have someone looking out for your rights.

If you are to succeed in a wrongful death lawsuit, your lawyer must prove several elements. These include that the defendant’s negligent actions, whether intentional or not, caused death, the deceased has survivors, and the survivors suffered loss from the death of the deceased.

Recoverable Damages

Recoverable damages in a wrongful death claim or lawsuit largely depend on the death’s circumstances. In most cases, recoverable damages in a wrongful death claim include medical expenses, funeral costs, lost income, and non-economic damages such as grief, loss of consortium, loss of companionship, and pain and suffering.

Also, the court can award punitive damages for gross negligence or intentional conduct resulting in death.

