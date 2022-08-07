What Is LASIK Eye Surgery Exactly

—

Imagine waking up each morning and being capable of reading the time on your clock, without your glasses. Many people don’t meet a friendly, charming extraterrestrial who can miraculously restore their blindness. Only LASIK can make your dreams come true.

Although it may seem like a huge step, laser eye surgery is the fastest and easiest way to see clearly without glasses. We’ve compiled all of the information necessary to inform you about LASIK.

Are You A Candidate For LASIK Vision Surgery?

You have decided to undergo LASIK, but you still have some questions.

Do not worry. The following points will help to clarify your confusion and make it easy for you to schedule an appointment with your eye doctor.

Does Age Have Any Relevance?

The first concern you have when considering a Laser eye surgeon is “Am I too young/old for this?” Regrettably, people younger than 20 and older than 40 are not eligible for LASIK. However, it is time to give up on the idea of LASIK. Only people who have had a stable eye prescription for a minimum of two years will be eligible for laser surgery.

LASIK can be performed on adults between 18 and 40 years of age. However, you may still have the option to get laser eye treatment in your mid-20s if you wish to preserve your eyesight. Presbyopia is the gradual loss of the ability to see clearly at a distance. LASIK can’t correct presbyopia.

Monovision laser surgery may be an option. However, the non-dominant eyes are slightly nearsighted to better see the details.

You Should Also Consider Your Eye Health

For people who have only a slight degree of refractive impairment and no special visual difficulties, LASIK eye surgery may be a good option. Your eye surgeon will ask detailed questions about your eyes to ensure safety. This will allow us to make sure there aren’t any post-operative complications.

If you have dry or damaged eyes, eye injuries, eye pain, glaucoma, or cataracts, then LASIK is not recommended. You should also avoid laser eye surgery if you have severe near-nearsightedness, a significant refractive error, or age-related changes such as presbyopia. Laser eye surgery would only exacerbate these conditions.

Many Advantages Of LASIK For Glasses Wearers

LASIK treatment offers several benefits to the everyday eyeglass user. If you’ve worn glasses for a prolonged time, LASIK can offer many benefits.

1. Better Eyesight

Study results show that approximately 95 percent of LASIK patients have uncorrected eye acuity (UCVA), of less than 20/40. Around 85 percent achieve 20/20 vision, or better. Patients can experience significantly improved vision after one outpatient surgery.

2. Long-Term Success

After three months of adjustment, LASIK procedures are permanent. There is no need to continue treatment unless the surgery significantly altered or undercorrected the patient’s vision. In these cases, the patient’s improved eyesight will last for their entire lives.

3. Recovery And Quick Results

LASIK surgery doesn’t permit you to drive right away. However, most ophthalmologists suggest that patients will be able to resume their daily routines the next day if they don’t work in a particularly dusty or dirty environment. Imagine having a perfect vision in just one hour!

4. No Other Interactions

Contacts should cost between 375 dollars and 450 dollars annually. While LASIK is more expensive than traditional surgery, you only have one to cover it. Lasik surgery Dallas Texas is a great option for saving money and eliminating contacts after a few years. You won’t have the hassle of looking for contacts or finding them by searching on the floor.

5. No More Spectacles

It is safe enough to say that elite sportsmen don’t wear glasses with lenses. But, isn’t it nice to have the option of not wearing glasses? It can dramatically alter the appearance of your eyes if you remove your glasses. You can also wear any type or style of sunglasses you wish without the need to purchase expensive prescription glasses or special lenses.

