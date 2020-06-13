What Is the Difference Between Malpractice and Negligence?

—

The terms malpractice and negligence are used interchangeably, but the truth is there is a clear difference between the two. For example, there is negligence if a doctor mistakenly performs an action she should not have taken. The action may not cause harm to the patient. However, if the mistake results in damages, it becomes malpractice.

This article will elaborate further on the difference between the two terms to help you iron out the details.

The Definition of Negligence

Negligence arises when an individual fails to exercise care the same way a reasonable person with the same knowledge would have done in the same situation. In the medical field, negligence constitutes a failure to exercise care that meets the applicable standard precautions for all patient care.

For example, a nurse accidentally leaving a sponge inside a surgical wound would not meet the applicable standard of patient care. The action was not intentional but it could potentially cause harm to the patient and rise to the level of malpractice.

The Definition of Malpractice

Malpractice is a type of negligence that refers to professionals or licensed officials who intentionally or unintentionally deviate from the standard of care. In other words, the doctor or provider was aware of his responsibility but failed the patient, subsequently harming them. Even if it was an accident, it is still malpractice if it’s a mistake another doctor wouldn’t have made.

Another example of malpractice is a doctor who decides to forego expensive diagnostic tests because the patient’s insurance coverage may not be paid. This action is highly likely to cause harm to the patient by delaying an early diagnosis of a dangerous but treatable condition.

According to the World Health Organization, mistaken or delayed diagnosis if among the most common causes of patient harm, affecting millions of patients. Unlike negligence, this failure is something the doctor was aware he must do but did not do.

Common Doctor Mistakes

There are several errors that are commonly made by doctors and other healthcare professionals. Doctors are not gods, and like any of the rest of us, they can make mistakes. Some examples of preventable mistakes doctors make include:

A doctor could prescribe the wrong drug, leading to a medication injury.

A doctor could misdiagnose or delay diagnosis, leading to a worsening condition.

A doctor could make an anesthesia error, leading to a patient’s death.

A doctor could injure a baby at birth, leading to lifelong disabilities.

According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, one in seven Medicare patients are victims of medical error. That is far too many people who are being needlessly injured.

If You Were Injured by Malpractice

If you or a loved one have been injured, an experienced lawyer can determine which standard care the doctor owed you and how it was breached. They may also bring in an expert witness who will help prove whether the action was intentional. You can click here to learn more about getting medical malpractice lawyers free consultation.

There is a very thin line between medical malpractice and negligence. The difference may not mean a lot to the average person, but to an attorney, there is so much more involved.

