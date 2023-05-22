—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

Wrongful death lawsuits are a legal recourse that family members or loved ones of a deceased individual can take if the death was caused by someone else’s negligence, intentional act, or omission. A wrongful death lawsuit can be filed against an individual, company, or organization that was responsible for the death of the deceased. In this article, we will discuss what qualifies as a wrongful death lawsuit, the types of damages that can be recovered in a wrongful death lawsuit, and the steps that should be taken to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

What Qualifies as a Wrongful Death Lawsuit?

To qualify as a wrongful death lawsuit, the death must have been caused by someone else’s negligence, intentional act, or omission. Negligence refers to a failure to exercise reasonable care that causes harm to another person. Intentional acts refer to actions that are taken with the intent to cause harm to another person. Omission refers to a failure to act when there is a duty to act, resulting in harm to another person.

Examples of situations that may give rise to a wrongful death lawsuit include:

Car accidents caused by a driver’s negligence, such as driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, speeding, or distracted driving

Medical malpractice, such as a doctor’s failure to diagnose a condition, or performing a procedure that causes harm to the patient

Product liability, such as a defective product that causes harm or death to the user

Criminal acts, such as murder or manslaughter

Workplace accidents caused by a failure to provide a safe working environment

Nursing home abuse or neglect

Types of Damages That Can Be Recovered in a Wrongful Death Lawsuit

In a wrongful death lawsuit, the family members or loved ones of the deceased can seek compensation for the damages that they have suffered as a result of the death. These damages can include:

Economic damages, such as medical expenses, funeral expenses, and lost wages or earning potential.

Non-economic damages, such as emotional distress, pain and suffering, and loss of companionship.

Punitive damages, which are awarded in cases of extreme negligence or intentional wrongdoing, and are intended to punish the defendant and deter similar behavior in the future.

The amount of damages that can be recovered in a wrongful death lawsuit varies depending on the specific circumstances of the case. In some cases, the damages may be limited by state law or the insurance policy of the defendant.

Steps to File a Wrongful Death Lawsuit

If you believe that your loved one’s death was caused by someone else’s negligence, intentional act, or omission, you may be eligible to file a wrongful death lawsuit. Here are the steps that should be taken to file a wrongful death lawsuit:

The first step in filing a wrongful death lawsuit is to hire an experienced wrongful death attorney. The attorney can help you understand your legal rights and the options that are available to you.

Your attorney will work with you to gather evidence that supports your claim, such as medical records, police reports, witness statements, and expert testimony.

Your attorney will file the lawsuit on your behalf and serve the defendant with a copy of the complaint.

Both sides will exchange information and evidence in a process called discovery.

Your attorney will negotiate with the defendant's attorney to try to reach a settlement. If a settlement is reached, the case will be resolved without going to trial.

If a settlement cannot be reached, the case will go to trial. At trial, your attorney will present your case to a jury, who will decide whether the defendant is liable for the death and the amount of damages that should be awarded.

If the jury finds in your favor, the court will enter a judgment against the defendant, awarding damages to you.

It’s important to note that the statute of limitations for filing a wrongful death lawsuit varies by state. In some states, you may only have a year from the date of the death to file a lawsuit, while in others, you may have up to three years. It’s important to consult with an attorney as soon as possible to ensure that you don’t miss the deadline for filing.

If you believe that your loved one’s death was caused by someone else’s negligence, it’s important to consult with an experienced wrongful death attorney as soon as possible to discuss your legal options and how to file a wrongful death claim .

