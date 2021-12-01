What To Do if You Are Involved in a Bicycle Accident

—

Cycling has become more and more popular over the past 20 years. In 2019, more than 870 000 people regularly cycled to and from work. Many more ride recreationally as a super fun way to stay fit and participate in a great cardiovascular exercise.

However, cycling presents its own dangers, and an accident with a motor vehicle has the potential for severe injury and even death. A cyclist is exceptionally vulnerable in a car accident.

Although head protection in the form of a cycling helmet does help minimize damage to the head, in a violent accident, chances are good that you will suffer from some head injuries and possibly even damage to the brain. Cyclists don’t wear much in the way of protection and are vulnerable to bodily injuries, scrapes, road rash, and broken bones.

According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), 846 bicyclists died from motor vehicle accidents in 2019 across the USA.

All that being said, cycling is a fantastic pastime whether it’s for recreational or transport reasons. However, in the unlikely event you are involved in an accident with a vehicle, here are some critical things to bear in mind to ensure that you are adequately compensated for all injuries suffered.

Let’s see what you should and should not do.

Absolute must-do’s at the accident scene

Make sure that you do the following (assuming you are in a physical condition to do so):

Wait for the police to arrive

Immediately after an accident, your adrenaline will most likely be pumping. Unfortunately, this can have the effect of masking any injuries you may have suffered and so are not aware of.

The police will meticulously record evidence into their police report. Therefore, this document is critical when it comes to claiming damages as it carries a lot of evidentiary weight in any court case.

Make sure that your version of events is given clearly to the police for inclusion in the report.

Refrain from discussing the accident with the driver and DO NOT admit liability or fault

Do not try to negotiate with the driver, nor relax your guard should the driver automatically admit fault, as this is often denied later.

Take note of whether the driver is given a fine by the police.

Obtain driver and witness information

Make sure you write down or record on your phone the contact details of the driver and any witnesses.

Take photos of the accident and save these on your phone.

If possible, try to get the driver’s name, car registration, insurance details, driver’s licence number and ID number, and a contact phone number.

Record witness contact information and, if possible, summarize what the witnesses say happened.

Must Do’s in the days following the accident

There are a few essential things to do shortly after the accident. These include the following:

Meet with a bicycle accident attorney

First and foremost, you should consult with an experienced bicycle accident lawyer. Damages claims for injuries are relatively complex and should not be undertaken by you unless you are prepared to sacrifice chunks of your claim due to oversight on your part of precisely what needs to be done and how to do it.

Lawyers are often prepared to work on a contingency basis and will only charge you after an award has been made. Therefore, if your claim is unsuccessful, then no fees will be due.

Your lawyer will be experienced in dealing with insurance companies and legal issues. Do not make any statements to the insurance company and let your lawyer deal with these issues. The insurance company is typically not your friend. If you’re in the Hamilton, Ontario area, check out Lalande personal injury lawyers, principal attorney Matt Lalande has been practicing this type of law since 2003 and is very experienced in these types of claims.

Document the accident as well as your injuries

As soon as possible after the accident, you should document your recollection of the accident. This will assist you when you are required to restate your version of events at a much later date. In addition, re-reading your version will help you accurately recall what happened without leaving out essential facts.

Critically, you should record all injuries, symptoms, treatments, emotional suffering, pain, and inconvenience resulting from the accident. Record everything even if you think it may not be significant – your lawyer will decide how relevant it may be.

In Short

Remain calm, don’t admit fault, appoint an experienced lawyer, and concentrate on recovering from your injuries.

Happy cycling, and may yours be accident-free!

