What to Do If Your House Smells Like Sulphur?

Is there an odour that smells like rotten eggs in your house? It may be coming from your tap water. Have you been smelling it for a while? Did you wonder if breathing in low concentrations of this odour for an extended time has any long-term health effects?

While cleaning and sanitisation are crucial aspects of a healthy lifestyle, eliminating noxious odours that enter the home or unit is equally significant. A sulphur-like odour can cause a toxic and harmful environment.

The smell can be due to a sulphur compound called hydrogen sulphide that germs and bacteria produce in sewer pipes, water tanks, appliances, water heaters, and clogged drain pipes. Whatever the cause, it is your job to deal with it and eliminate the “rotten eggs” smell as quickly as possible.

Ways to Get Rid of Sulphur Smell from Your Home

If it is a rented property, you must get rid of such smells to get your bond money back. Moreover, you must return the property in good working order. It’s always a good idea to engage a professional plumbing company to help you with the task, as they are well-versed in procedures for eliminating all types of odours from your home/unit.

However, before getting rid of the sulphur smell, you must first find the smell and the source. To assist you in tracking down the source of the foul smell in your home, we’ve compiled a list of possible sources that will make your job easier:

1. Gas Leakage Smell

If you notice a sulphur-like odour throughout the house, it’s possible that it is coming from the heating and cooling system. The source can be anything from your air conditioner to your heater to a gas pipe leak. If you detect a smell like this, thoroughly inspect the systems.

How to solve it:

Don’t light a fire and refrain from smoking.

Make every effort to have things fixed as quickly as possible.

Use an air filtration system to rid your home of the foul smell. It is one of the most effective methods for effectively removing the gas smell. However, if you want to get rid of the smell, make sure you get the best air purification system money can buy.

2. Contaminated/Infected Water

One of the sources of sulphur scents is the bacterial decomposition of sewage and polluted water. Bacteria in the water can be toxic and generate a sulphur-like smell in your home or unit. If you smell something like that, ensure water treatment to remove contamination is done because it can cause serious infections.

How to solve it:

Throw away contaminated water.

Using baking soda and white vinegar solution, remove the hydrogen sulphide. For killing germs and other organic waste, these substances are effective.

Only use fresh water, and don’t store polluted water.

3. Smell from the Bathroom

It might be aggravating to track out the source of “rotten eggs” fumes in the house or apartment. It could be your central air conditioning system or a gas line. However, most individuals overlook the breakdown of the wax ring seal in the toilet. The source of a sulphur-like smell can be due to blocked vents driving sewer gas via the P-trap.

How to solve it:

Check to see if there is any obstruction in the vent pipe.

Use a solution of vinegar and baking soda to clean the vent pipe.

Do a wholesome cleaning using a plumbing auger.

Maintain a clean and sanitary bathroom.

4. Hot Water Heater

If you can trace the scent back to the water heater, it implies the water is contaminated. Because of the high quantity of sulphur dioxide in the water, it is crucial that you keep it clean and disinfected regularly.

Professional plumbing companies have the necessary instruments and skills to remove the sulphur-like odour from your water heater and other afflicted locations.

How to solve it:

Turn off your heater.

Drain the tank of all polluted water.

Fill the water heater tank and the T&P valve opening with 1 to 2 quarts of hydrogen peroxide.

Set aside for 2 hours.

Open all the hot water taps and allow the solution to clean the pipes.

You can also employ professional cleaners to give you a complete cleaning service.

5. Blocked Drain Pipes

The sulphur-like smell can be coming from the sewer or the blocked drain pipes. This unpleasant smell can be due to germs in the drain pipes.

How to solve it:

Fix it by plugging the sink and filling it with hot water.

Allow the bleach to sit for two hours. Bleach will kill all microorganisms in the pipe.

Pour boiling water down the drain.

Use vinegar and baking soda (equal parts) and pour it down the drain.

After that, soak it in hot water for an hour.

Use Freshwater as this will eliminate microorganisms and the associated odours.

You can also employ a professional plumber for a complete cleaning service at a low cost. Once you’ve identified the source of the “rotten eggs” smell in your home, find how to fix it. You must have the correct remedy, whether the odour is from sewage gases or a contaminated water tank.

