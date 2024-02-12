What To Do If You’ve Been In A California Automobile Accident

—

Car crashes are some of the most traumatic events that a person can experience. Even seemingly minor accidents can leave victims with serious injuries. You may be faced with significant medical bills, lost time from work, and pain and suffering. The steps you take after your wreck will determine not only your medical prognosis but your legal rights in seeking compensation from the at-fault party. A skilled Palm Springs personal injury lawyer can help. That’s where Text Kevin Accident Attorneys come in.

These are a few steps you should take if you’ve been involved in a car accident:

Get medical and police attention right away

Call 911 to report the accident to police and to report any injuries that you or your passengers have suffered. Do not delay seeing a doctor, even if you think your injuries are minor or that you aren’t hurt. Even a low-speed, rear-end accident can cause damage to the human body. You might feel relatively fine at first, but injuries can worsen in the following hours and days. An emergency medical professional or your primary physician should evaluate you immediately.

This is important, first, for your health and well-being. Accident victims may experience such medical problems as:

Whiplash

Herniated discs

Neck, spine, and back injuries

Lacerations

Broken bones

Internal bleeding and organ damage

Concussion

Traumatic brain injury

Paralysis

Without proper medical attention, these and other injuries could worsen and even become life-threatening. But seeing a doctor is also necessary to preserve your legal rights. If you wait too long to seek treatment, the at-fault party’s insurance company and lawyer will attempt to blame you for aggravating your own injuries. This could reduce the amount of damages you collect.

Inform the police about the accident

Law enforcement will be dispatched to the accident scene to make a report of what happened. This police report is a critical element in your car accident injury claim. It will contain details about the crash such as the identities of the parties involved and the weather conditions, which may be relevant. Such information will prove useful later when you seek monetary compensation.

Notify police about the events leading up to the crash. If the responsible driver flees the scene, don’t chase the person. Give the police all details you can remember about the car and driver and let them do their job to locate the responsible party. Even if the driver cannot be found you may have other options for seeking damages.

Exchange insurance and other required information and notify your carrier

California law requires that parties to an accident exchange insurance information with each other. The necessary information is usually included on an insurance card from your carrier. You and the other driver should also share your:

Names and current addresses

Driver’s license numbers

Vehicle identification numbers

The vehicle owners’ addresses

Be sure to inform your own insurance company about the wreck right away. Provide the representative with just the basic information so a claim can be opened. Later communications with the insurer, including settlement offers, can and should be handled by an attorney.

Make notes about what you can remember

Many victims overlook this step or don’t think about it until long after the accident, when they may have forgotten some details. As soon as you can, write down anything you can recall about the wreck. Take as many notes as you can about the events leading up to and immediately after it. Even if you think a detail may be unimportant, write it down anyway.

As you make notes, keep in mind some of the most common causes of accidents. If you observed evidence of the following, write down what you can remember:

Following too closely (tailgating)

Distracted driving (for example, using a cell phone while driving)

Driving under the influence, which may be evidenced by drifting in and out of lanes

Fatigued driving, which is due to lack of sleep and similar in behavior to drunk driving

Making unsafe lane changes

Violating traffic laws

Reckless or aggressive driving

Reduced visibility due to the time of day, weather conditions, etc.

Poor road conditions due to road debris, construction, or other reasons

Talk to witnesses and take pictures of the accident scene

If there is anyone at the scene who saw the accident, talk to them about what they observed. Get their names and contact information so you can follow up with them later. This information should be given to an attorney who can help you file an accident claim.

To the extent possible, take pictures and record video footage of the scene. Include images which depict damage to your vehicle so you can recover compensation for property damage. Try to capture as much of the scene, and in as much detail, as you can. But do not confront or attempt to record the at-fault driver. It is best to let law enforcement speak with this person.

Lastly: Hire A Knowledgeable Palm Springs Car Accident Attorney

The last step you should take is to retain dedicated legal counsel who will advocate for your rights. Text Kevin Accident Attorneys represent injury victims in a number of different car accident claims. It is not advised that you speak with the at-fault driver’s insurance company before hiring a lawyer. Our firm will advise you of your options and help you seek the damages you need to get back to normal. Call us today.

