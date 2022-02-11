What to Expect at a VA Disability Benefits Appeal Hearing

—

Getting denied VA disability benefits can be discouraging. It is not, however, the end of the road. You can file an appeal if you are denied, asking the administration to review your case again to determine your eligibility. Knowing what to expect at your VA disability appeals hearing will help you prepare a strong case.

Why the Veterans Administration Denies Claims

There may be several reasons that the VA will deny your claim. The VA denies about 30 percent of all claims filed, so it is common to get an initial denial. If you have been denied VA benefits and need assistance, contact a VA disability lawyer from CCK Law to manage your case and strengthen your chances of getting the benefits you deserve.

There are several reasons that your claim was denied.

1. You missed the deadline. There is a time limit on how long you can file a disability claim, so your claim will likely be denied if you miss this deadline.

2. Your injury is not current. For example, if you go through years of rehab for a service-related injury and only report the claim when your injury is healed, your claim may be denied.

3. You did not submit the required documentation. The VA will ask for specific documentation to prove your injury. If you do not submit the required documentation , your claim may be denied.

4. Your doctor did not include the required evidence. If your doctor’s notes are not detailed enough, the VA may exclude them from evidence and deny your claim. Make sure that your evidence includes explicit language, rationale, and a review of your file for the VA’s review.

5. You missed your C&P (Compensation and Pension) exam. This exam is mandatory for all VA claims, and if you miss it, your claim may be denied.

6. You filled out the wrong form. There are a lot of forms available to attach to your claim, and filling out the wrong one can result in a denial. Again, your representative or attorney can help with this.

The Initial Appeal Process

When you decide to appeal your case, you will go before the Board of Veterans’ Appeals Board (Board). You can elect to have your case heard by a Veteran’s Law Judge (VLJ), who will make a final determination. Hearings are entirely optional, and some veterans choose to save time by simply submitting their documentation for consideration instead of attending in person.

Veterans can also elect to have a tele-hearing so that they can speak to the VLJ without ever leaving home. This is a good option for veterans with physical disabilities that make mobility difficult. They are also a good option to stay safe in a pandemic.

What to Expect During a Board Hearing

First, you will be sworn in by the judge and take an oath to give truthful statements. Then, during the hearing, you will have a chance to tell your side of the story and have your representative or attorney present. Then, the judge will ask you additional questions to better understand the case and how to take the next steps.

What You Should Do at the Hearing

Answer any questions truthfully and completely. Be thorough in your answers to give the judge the best possible set of facts on which to make a decision. Share any new evidence that you have. If you have updated medical records, statements from physicians, or any other relevant evidence to your case, be sure to let the judge know. Presenting additional evidence is optional, but it will definitely help your case.

What to Expect After the Hearing

The judge will not issue a ruling during the hearing. The Board will wait until the ninety days period of appeal time has passed, then they will put the case on the docket for a decision. You will receive your decision in the mail, and your representative will also receive a copy. You can track the status of your appeal by logging into your account on the Veterans Administration website.

