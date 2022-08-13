What Types of Accidents Are Covered by Legal Funding in Florida?

—

Legal funding is an excellent resource for those who are involved in an accident and need financial assistance. This type of funding can help cover medical expenses, property damage, and other costs associated with the accident. However, many people are unsure which accidents are covered by legal funding.

This is especially true in Florida, where many accidents can occur. By understanding the types of accidents covered by legal funding, you can be sure you are getting the financial assistance you need. These are some of the most common accidents covered by legal funding in Florida:

Personal Injury Accidents

Personal injury accidents are some of the most common types of accidents that are covered by legal funding. These accidents can occur for various reasons, such as slip and fall accidents or even medical malpractice. If you have been injured in an accident, you may be able to receive financial assistance through legal funding.

According to the National Law Review , most personal injury lawsuits are funded through pre-settlement funding. This means that you can receive funding before your case is even settled.

Car Accidents

Cars are one of the most common types of vehicles involved in accidents. Car accidents are the leading cause of personal injury in the United States. If you have been involved in a car accident, legal funding can help you cover the cost of medical bills, property damage, and other expenses associated with the accident.

A recent study conducted by Florida car accident lawyers found that the average cost of a car accident is about $1,500. However, this number can vary depending on the severity of the accident. If you have been involved in a serious car accident, you may need more than $1,500 to cover the cost of your medical bills and other expenses.

Jones Act and Maritime Accidents

The Jones Act is a federal law that protects maritime workers. If you work on a ship or boat, you may be covered by the Jones Act. Maritime accidents can occur for various reasons, such as slips, falls, or collisions. If you have been involved in a maritime accident, legal funding can help you cover the cost of medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses associated with the accident.

In addition to the Jones Act, other laws protect maritime workers. These laws include the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act (LHWCA) and the Federal Employers’ Liability Act (FELA). Consider these laws if you have been involved in a maritime accident.

Medical Malpractice

Medical malpractice is another type of accident that is covered by legal funding. This type of accident can occur when a doctor or other medical professional errors during treatment.

If you have been the victim of medical malpractice, you may be able to receive financial assistance through legal funding. Also, if you have been injured due to a defective medical device, you may be able to receive financial assistance through legal funding.

Workplace Accidents

Workplace accidents are another type of accident that is covered by legal funding. These accidents can occur for various reasons, such as slipping and falling or even exposure to hazardous materials. Although workers’ compensation can help you cover the cost of medical bills and lost wages, it may not be enough to cover all of your expenses.

If you have been injured in a workplace accident, legal funding can help you cover the cost of medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses associated with the accident. This type of funding can be especially helpful if you have been injured in a construction accident.

There are many different types of accidents that are covered by legal funding in Florida. If you have been involved in an accident, you may be able to receive financial assistance through legal funding. Contact a personal injury attorney to discuss your options. Also, be sure to research the different types of legal funding available to you.

