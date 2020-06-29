What You Need to Consider for Your Next Camping Trip

—

With all the uncertainties of where you’ll be able to holiday this summer, due to the global travel restrictions in an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus, you might be starting to worry about how you’ll have your annual get away. Most countries are advising travelers only to commute if absolutely essential, and many countries in places like Europe still have rigid lockdown rules, meaning pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities are closed. So what can you do? If you’re adamant about getting out to use up your holiday, spend quality time with your family and friends and having an adventure, a camping trip might be the answer.

If you’re new to camping and don’t know how to go about planning a camping trick, we’ve outlined the main 2 points you need to consider before you set off.

What type of camping best suits you?

Most people will think of hitching up a tent when ‘camping’ comes to mind. This is, to be fair, the most traditional sort of camping, but there are a number of other ways to experience a good camping holiday.

Tent camping is great for camping on your own or with family and friends. You’ve either got the option to hitch up somewhere in the wild, with the land owners permission of course, or getting down to a campsite. If you’re going for the latter, make sure to book your slot in advance as campsites can get very busy.

If you’re fortunate enough to own an RV, you’ve got a great opportunity to be able to drive almost anywhere in the state (or country) to go and camp. This is a great shout for people who enjoy their home comforts, like a shower, cooker, toilet etc, but still want to enjoy the camping experience. Milo from CaravansForSale recommends kitting out your RV with a good awning which allows you to turn your caravan or motorhome into a tent in seconds, great for campsite camping.

Another option you’ve got is cabin camping, or what you might call ‘glamping’ (galmourous camping). Here you’d rent out a small lodge, cabin, tree house or something of a similar sort in a nice scenic area. Again you’ve usually got all the home comforts which the traditional camping experience doesn’t offer. These can make for a nice romantic weekend or week long getaway, or an enjoyable experience with your family or friends.

What do I need to plan?

It really all is in the preparation. The key to a good camping experience is the right planning- what do you need, what will you do? They are the main two points you need to think about.

What you’ll be getting up to will largely revolve around where you decide to camp. If you’re up for going on long scenic walks and bike rides, you should find a site that’s situated near forests, lakes, natural reservoirs or national parks. If you want to go out and adventure, you might want to camp somewhere more mountainous, where you’ve got the ability to climb and trek. It’s worth your while looking into local facilities near your camping spot: swimming pools, bike hire, water sports etc.

If you’re planning on going out to eat, see what restaurants are about in the area. If you’re glamping or RV camping you’ll probably have a cooker to hand. In that case you’ll most likely need to bring all your food and drink with you. One thing we’d wholeheartedly recommend is having a camp side BBQ, you can’t beat it! Check out Perfectly Smoked for some great recipes you can follow while you’re camping.

With regards to what you’ll need to take, we’ve written out a checklist for the essentials. This might vary for what type of camping trip you’re after:

Tent (or RV)

Sleeping bag, pillow and roll mat

Lots of water

Food

First aid kit: all the essentials like plasters, scissors, bandages etc.

Waterproof clothes

A spare change of clothes

