What You Should Do After Getting Involved in an Auto Accident

Car accidents contribute to hundreds of injuries and fatalities each year. The most common causes of auto accidents are DUI, moving violations, poor road conditions, and the weather. The cause of an auto accident must be determined by law enforcement, and an accident report may substantiate a victim’s claim. When starting an auto accident claim, the victim must collect evidentiary support to substantiate their claim against the defendant. A review of auto accident laws helps victims determine their rights.

Reporting the Auto Accident

After an auto accident, the victims must contact law enforcement and emergency services. The law enforcement officers manage the scene of the accident, and they generate a complete report for the accident. The report shows who was involved in the accident, and it explains what happened. The officers identify the party that caused the accident, and victims must collect insurance information at the scene of the accident when possible. If they needed medical assistance, the victim’s attorney could collect the insurance information on their behalf. Auto accident victims can get answers at Uvalle Law Firm right now.

Seeking Medical Assistance for Injuries

Medical assistance is a must even if the person doesn’t believe they sustained any injuries. If they didn’t cause the accident, the at-fault driver’s insurance will cover the victim’s medical assessment. After an auto accident, the person may experience an adrenaline rush that numbs the pain and prevents them from feeling any discomfort. Once it wears off, the person will experience severe pain if they have an injury.

When seeking medical assistance, the accident victim builds credible evidence through their medical records. The medical records explain the victim’s injuries and show how the injuries may affect the victim’s life. When presenting the case, the victim needs a complete set of all medical records detailing their auto accident injuries.

Getting At Least Three Estimates for Auto Repair Needs

Three estimates are necessary for any auto repair costs. The costs must include all damage caused during the auto accident. It can’t include any auto damage that was caused by a separate event.

Attempting an Insurance Claim

The at-fault driver must start a claim through their auto insurance policy after causing an auto accident. They will need information from the victims to start the claim, including their name and the doctor that is providing medical treatment. All auto repair expenses are included in the claim. If the victim didn’t sustain serious injuries, their medical expenses may be covered through the insurance claim completely.

However, if the at-fault driver doesn’t have any insurance coverage, the driver will pay out of pocket if the victim wins a legal claim. They will also face penalties through the state and the DMV.

Reviewing Traffic Camera Footage

Traffic camera footage may substantiate the victim’s claim and show who caused the accident. Attorneys can file a motion to get traffic camera footage and show the sequence of events that caused the auto accident. The footage shows if the victim was guilty of any moving violations, and it may prevent the defendant from using comparative fault rulings to reduce the monetary award.

Traffic cameras are installed around most major highways and roadways, especially in high-traffic areas around local businesses. The location of the auto accident plays a role in whether there is traffic camera footage of the accident.

Deposing Eyewitnesses for the Case

Eyewitnesses testify in auto accident cases and show vital details about the accident. The attorneys for the victim and the defense can depose the victims to collect information for the case. If eyewitnesses saw the victim commit a moving violation, this could decrease the monetary award or prevent the victim from collecting compensation.

A review of all testimony helps the attorney build a viable claim for the victim, and they can determine if the defense has any witnesses with conflicting testimonies. By getting all the information, the attorney determines if the victim needs additional evidence for their claim.

Avoiding Comparative Fault Rulings

Comparative rulings present the greatest obstacles when it comes to an auto accident claim. It indicates that the victim committed a moving violation that contributed to the cause of the auto accident. Once proven, the court reduces the monetary award according to a percentage assigned to each moving violation. If the moving violation indicates that the victim was at fault by at least 50%, the court may dismiss the case, and the victim will not receive any monetary award for their injuries or auto repair expenses.

The most common moving violations related to an auto accident are speeding, DUI, and reckless driving. If proven, the court may dismiss the auto accident case, especially if the victim was guilty of a DUI.

Evaluating the Victim’s Financial Losses

The victim’s financial losses must be calculated and included in the auto accident claim. First, the attorney gets invoices for the victim’s medical expenses and a projection for any ongoing expenses related to their accident injuries. Next, they add any wages the victim lost while recovering from their injuries. The auto repair costs are added to the claim, too.

If the victim died because of their injuries, their family files a wrongful death lawsuit, and according to state laws, all victims of an auto accident must undergo an autopsy. The exact cause of death could provide the family with an opportunity to collect funeral expenses in addition to the victim’s financial losses.

Auto accident victims start an auto accident claim after they have tried to get compensation through an auto insurance claim. When building the claim, it is vital to get all evidence that supports the claim and helps the victim prove the at-fault driver’s liability. The claims provide auto accidents with a chance to collect compensation for medical expenses, auto repair costs, and lost wages. The claims must include medical records and testimony from any witnesses that saw the auto accident. The victim must show that they didn’t contribute to the cause of the accident under comparative fault rulings. A review of auto accident laws directs the victims and helps them get started.

