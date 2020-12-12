What You Should Know About an Escape Room

—

Escape rooms are a way to have a great time while learning and putting your abilities to the test. Paranoia Quest is an ideal Escape room near me offering the best experience in these games. As you know, or if you are just starting, this phenomenon broke out in Hungary and has not stopped popularizing, expanding, and growing for more than a decade. That is why today, we will comment on some fascinating basic aspects to understand a little better escape rooms and the success they are having around the world.

What Exactly Is an Escape Room?

Escape rooms are an alternative for leisure. A group activity whose only objective, understood in this way, is to have fun originally and differently (they can also be a fantastic educational resource or a team-building activity, for example).

An escape room is a game that takes place in one or more rooms of a local, in which your team will find different puzzles and riddles that they will have to solve to get out of there. In other words, you will be “locked” in a room from which you will have to leave working as a team and use imagination to find all the pieces that will lead you to open the exit door.

Of course, it is a totally safe game, suitable for children accompanied by an adult. It is controlled at all times by the escape room directors thanks to a camera system that allows interaction with the team. In general, escape rooms are not scary (unless it is “horror” themed).

You Don’t Always Win, but You Always Have Fun

Just because it is a safe game does not mean that it is safe for you to win. Did you think that all teams managed to go out happily and win the game? Well, it is not so easy! It is common not to escape from the room in 60 minutes unless you are good investigators!

What is certain is that, once inside the room, if you let yourselves go and immerse yourselves in history, time will fly by thanks to the state of concentration and maximum entertainment in which you will find yourself. Get it or not get it! Get out! You wonder what this state of happiness is due to, right? The answer is simple: it is because, in escapism games, flow is experienced.

What Happens if Time is Up and You Haven’t Escaped?

If you are very close to the end of the game, some platforms will give you an “extra” couple of minutes to finish it, you will not have won the game, but you can discover the end of the game for yourself. If you have a little more to finish, the game regulator will come in and explain what you were missing. Remember that the important thing is that you have had a good time. It is not about winning, it is about facing a challenge and enjoying working as a team and strengthening relationships.

Escape Rooms for Beginners, Choose the Difficulty That Suits You Best!

Although the objective of an escape room is not to win but to enjoy that “flow experience,” you can choose between different levels of difficulty. We always recommend that the selected level depends directly on the experience you have. In this way, the experience will be optimal.

You Can Also Choose Between the Different Game Modes

Yes, in case the whole network of escapism was not already innovative and exciting enough, it turns out that there are also variations in the game mode.

Time to Get Your Hands on It Do You Work Well Under Pressure?

Once you’ve chosen the level of difficulty and the mode, it’s time to play finally! In most escape rooms, you have 60 minutes to solve the puzzles and escape. Remember that it is very important to stay calm, think clearly and, above all, work as a team!

Play it All, but Don’t Trust It!

The best way to jump into the game is to inspect all the elements. Any object you see in the room, be it strange or every day, can contain an invaluable clue, so we advise you not to stand in a corner thinking and looking around you. Run around, tap, move, record, and investigate it all!

But, yes, keep in mind that there may be false clues or that they are not as useful as you expected. Escape rooms try to play with your mind, to deceive you, and in them, not everything is what it seems.

What If I Get Stuck With Some Riddle?

This is an especially common question when we imagine ourselves in a situation, in an escape room. If you get stuck, nothing happens! Why?

Because most platforms monitor players through the whole process. Because if you can’t overcome a riddle, you can ask for clues, nothing happens! And because there is a “panic button” that you can press at any time if you want to exit.

The most important thing to report when we talk about escape rooms for beginners is that these activities are a team game -and as such, you have to play- and that the most important thing is

to share a fun time and have a great time with your friends or family.

Escape games are usually laid out in a linear way, which means you have to solve the game step by step. In these games, there are usually no direct ways to escape. It is about solving a succession of enigmas that bring you closer to the final solution. Escape games are an enjoyable challenge, and the best thing is to try to improve yourself in each one of them, not just in the time it takes you to escape. In the end, the time is not comparable since each game has different difficulties. The important thing is to overcome and try to escape each time with the least possible help. You should try them out for more fun.

