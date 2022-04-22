What You Should Know About Plunge Pools

—

Can’t afford to build a swimming pool in your backyard? Do you have enough space in your backyard for a pool? If your answer is “No” to both of these questions then perhaps a plunge pool may be the best option to go for.

For those having smaller homes, a plunge pool will offer you the necessary relaxing and cooling benefits of any traditional pool, however, on a little smaller scale. Almost like any traditional pool, you can also outfit these plunge pools with whistles and bells, jets, built-in stairs, and many water features.

What a plunge pool is?

A plunge pool can be a small, often deep pool that is used for wading or resting. They can be ideal for folks who prefer relaxing on the pool steps in the summer while sipping tea, or for those who live in extremely hot areas and use their swimming pools to cool off mostly.

You may not swim in a Aussie-made plunge pools due to their size, but you might be able to conduct other workouts like water aerobics.

The word ‘plunge pool’ usually refers to a pool that was created with relaxation in mind. Lap pools, infinity pools, and endless pools are examples of similar pools that include jets that allow users to swim against water within a confined space.

How plunge pools are made?

You can also make such plunge pools as per your requirement and space available in your backyard.

Pre-cast versions of these pools can be made off-site by using fiberglass, concrete, or often metal is also used, such as copper or stainless steel which will be craned into the yard, and then dropped into a hole excavated in your yard. Also, above-ground plunge pools are made by using fiberglass and concrete, as well.

Benefits and limitations of plunge pools

Benefits:

If there is a size or budget limitation for having a full-sized pool in your backyard then plunge pools offer a good option at an affordable cost. After investing the first time in installing you need not spend much on maintenance as compared to any traditional pool. In case, you decide to add a certain heat source, then it will be more economical for keeping your pool at a temperature that is comfortable for you, which can also extend the pool season. If you are an older homeowner, then the plunge pool will be easier to maintain and cover, removing the debris may take less time as compared to any traditional pool. Also, design point of view, it will be more cost-effective for getting higher-end treatments on your plunge pool in comparison to a traditional pool. Water features, tiling, and an infinity edge—all of these things cost up to a lot of money—might be well within your budget if you go for a plunge pool.

Limitations:

If more members will like to use then it cannot meet your needs. Young children may get injured. Local regulations of your area may prevent it.

