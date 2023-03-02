What You Should Know About Psychics and Mediums Before You Consider Talking to One

—

In recent years, the media has been flooded with everything from tarot cards to crystals and gemstones. The spiritual and paranormal seems to be trending right now, both among young and old. There are even professionals who make a living out of sharing their communion with the supernatural world, including psychics and mediums.

Psychics and mediums claim to bridge the gap between the physical world and the supernatural or spiritual, offering people like you and me the chance to connect with our deceased relatives, to have our future predicted, or to simply get tips on how to live a better life in which we are more in touch with our spiritual self. Perhaps you have even considered talking to psychics or clairvoyant mediums yourself. Then you probably have a lot of questions you want answered beforehand. We probably can not answer them all, but we can definitely help with some of them!

Their Paranormal Powers Are Not Scientifically Confirmed

For a start, it costs quite a lot to get spiritual guidance, whether you want a card reading or to make contact with the dead. Psychics and mediums need an income just like everyone else, and therefore they will not help you for free, which is fair.

But if you do decide to talk to someone who claims to have paranormal powers, you should be aware that it is not scientifically proven to work. So even if they have an education or have helped many others with spiritual guidance, there is no science behind their claims. Rather, the power of psychics and mediums is simply based on the claims of people who already believe in the paranormal and occult.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But you can of course turn that around and say that science is constantly coming up with new answers that disprove previous claims. Or that science does not have the answers to everything, and that is just as true. So there are definitely two sides to the story, and it is ultimately up to you to decide whether you want to spend your time and money talking to a medium or a psychic or not.

They Can Act A Bit Like Grief Counselors

Most people who decide to talk to a psychic medium do so because they are having difficulty processing the death of a loved one. And unfortunately, there is no universal formula for dealing with someone’s death, so it is no wonder people want to seek help from a medium. In this way, skeptics, and believers for that matter, see people with paranormal abilities a bit like grief counselors. If you feel that the only way to process your grief is to talk to someone who claims to be able to contact your deceased family member, friend, or partner, then there is no harm in doing so, no more than there is any harm in processing your grief with a grief counselor. But be aware that you are paying for a service, so it is important not to feel cheated.

However you choose to deal with your grief, it is important to first try to review your current state. Quick fixes never make a good difference, and ultimately you have to do a lot of the work yourself to get better. If you have not already had time to process your grief, it is hardly a good idea to turn to a medium to get better. You cannot suppress your grief and hope to get well.

What You Expect is Usually What You Get

Of course, we can not say that this is always the case, but many people agree that there is so much difference in perceptions about the paranormal and spiritual because people usually get what they expect. If you want to believe that a medium can make contact with one of your deceased relatives, and it happens during your encounter with the medium, then that is what is real for you.

The same applies if you, for example, contact a tarot reader and are very skeptical about the entire experience beforehand. What happens then is that you will most likely not walk away feeling satisfied with how you spent your money. With the right attitude, however, you can certainly get the help you feel you need. On the other hand, however, many people suggest that this is nothing more than a placebo. We leave it to you to decide what you believe.

Conclusion

Before you decide on whether or not to talk to a medium or psychic, it is important to be aware of the widely differing opinions on whether or not it actually works. Understand that it is not scientifically proven that there is a world other than the physical one, but that on the other hand, there are many things that cannot be proven but that we still believe in. Ultimately, it is up to you to choose what to believe.

—

This content is brought to you by dallasnews.com/branded.

Photo by Johannes Krupinski on Unsplash