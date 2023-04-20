Where to Buy Real Egyptian Cotton Sheet Sets in 2023

—

There’s a reason Egyptian cotton sheets are widely regarded as the gold standard in bedding. Grown and hand harvested in Egypt’s Nile River Valley, Egyptian cotton boasts extra-long staple fibers thanks to the rich soil and mild climate in this part of the world. Because this type of cotton features fewer breaks when spun into yarn, the resulting fabric is stronger, smoother, and softer than other bedding products on the market. If you’re looking for sheets that are both long-lasting and luxurious, it’s hard to beat the quality of Egyptian cotton.

Still, customers often struggle when it comes to finding pure Egyptian cotton bedding . So how do you go about selecting a bedding retailer you can trust to supply the real deal? Keep reading to learn more about Pure Parima and discover why we’re the best choice for sleep in 2023.

Why Your Bedding Company Choice Matters

High thread counts have long been associated with quality bedding in the minds of consumers. However, savvy consumers know that when it comes to thread count, bigger does not always equate to better. On the contrary, just 800 threads of Egyptian cotton can fit in a square inch of fabric. To that end, manufacturers claiming to sell 1000 or 1500 thread count sheets are misleading shoppers in order to make a profit. By using multi-ply yarn, which is made by twisting two or three strands of thread together, companies can artificially inflate bedding thread count and price. Unfortunately, this multi-ply yarn results in a rougher bedding product that’s both heavier and less breathable.

If you want to get a great night’s sleep, single-ply Egyptian cotton yarn is the way to go. Made from 100 percent pure Egyptian cotton, this yarn is at once strong and durable. Additionally, single-ply yarn is softer, meaning it won’t irritate sensitive skin. For the coolest, coziest night’s rest, opt for sheets with a thread count between 250 and 800.

Cotton Egypt Association Seal of Approval

Recognizing that companies aren’t always honest about the quality of their bedding, careful shoppers choose sheets that bear the Cotton Egypt Association seal of approval. This certification conveys that bedding is made from single-ply cotton picked by hand in Egypt’s Nile River Valley. Exceptionally soft and delightfully strong, these sheets are known to resist pilling, ripping, or tearing and hold up through hundreds of washes. At Pure Parima, we proudly say that every Egyptian cotton sheet, pillowcase, or duvet cover we sell contains 100 percent pure Egyptian cotton and no substitutes.

Certified Safe

Along with being authenticated by the Cotton Egypt Association, Pure Parima products are OEKO-TEX certified. This label indicates that all components of a textile are tested for harmful substances and chemicals that can impact human health. When you shop for bedding at Pure Parima, you can rest assured knowing that your family members are going to sleep at night on safe, healthful bedding materials.

Broad Array of Products

Because our products are certified safe and natural, Pure Parima is one of the best spots to buy real Egyptian cotton sheet sets in 2023. So how do you go about selecting the right sheet collection for yourself or a family member? Here are some of the most popular bedding sets currently attracting attention in our online store:

Triple Luxe Sateen Sheet Set | Hotel Collection

Made from 700 thread count pure Egyptian cotton, the Triple Luxe Sateen Sheet set is the softest bedding option we offer. Part of the Hotel Collection, this style-friendly set features sumptuous triple embroidered stitching over extra-long staple creamy Egyptian cotton in a classic sateen weave. Plus, the subtle stripe pattern in shades like Teal, Gold, and Nickel adds fun and whimsy to this bedding option. Choose from an array of sizes including queen, king, and California king. You can pair the Triple Luxe set with the matching duvet cover or switch things up with one of our other duvet collections.

Ultra Percale Sheet Set | Hotel Collection

Of course, not all sleepers love to stretch out on sateen sheets at night. If you prefer your bedding to feel as fresh, clean, and crisp as five-star hotel sheets, the Ultra Percale Collection is the way to go. Featuring a one-over, one-under percale weave, this set has a matte finish that’s delightfully cooling. So you don’t have to worry about overheating or waking up in a pool of sweat. This Hotel Collection sheet set comes in trending neutrals like White, Bone, and Slate. It’s available in sizes twin, full, queen, king, and California king and comes complete with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two matching pillowcases.

Hira Sheet Set

Searching for a sateen sheet set that’s both contemporary and classic? Our Hira Sheet Set is a natural choice. Silky and luxurious, this collection boasts diamond accent embroidery to give it that extra burst of elegance. Made from the same extra-long, hand-picked Egyptian cotton fibers as the rest of our product line, the Hira Set will transform your space while helping you stay cool and cozy all night long. Choose from an array of shades, including Tan, Soft Peach, Spa, and Midnight. Sizes range from twin to king and California king.

Discover the Benefits of Better Sleep

At Pure Parima, we’re completely confident that customers will love our Egyptian cotton sheets and pillowcases. That’s why we offer all shoppers a risk-free trial. If for any reason your bedding purchase doesn’t meet your needs or expectations, simply return it within 100 nights for a full refund. Shop online today to start sleeping easily. We look forward to helping you discover the benefits of Egyptian cotton for yourself.

