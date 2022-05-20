Which Color Of Shoes To Wear With Your Suit : A Complete Style Guide

—

Men’s formal attires come in as many styles as one can imagine. But the men’s suit has a distinctive and forever place in every man’s wardrobe. And men often are left wondering about one common thing – What color shoes to wear with a suit he has? Which kind of shoes will go with what kind of suit? Thus, we decided to create a complete style guide for you with the help of our fashion experts.

10 Best Color Combinations of Shoes and Suits

A pair of shoes and the color of suit silently speak volumes about your persona. Thus, picking the right one is crucial to your image! Here we will talk about 10 suit and shoe color combinations.

1. Black Suit With Brown Shoes

Now that’s what we call the David Beckham Style! Wait, wait, before you scream with surprise or think we are getting you ready for a ramp walk. Marrying black with brown is like wedding black and navy – there’s a stark difference between the two and men with a dashing persona pull this off very well. Rather, it converts ordinary men into dashing ones!

2. Black Tuxedo Suit With Black Shoes

That’s an all-time favorite, especially at the black events. This combination of shoes to wear with tuxedo suits in black color is called soul mates in the fashion world. Pick black Oxfords or Brogues only.

3. Navy Blue Suit With Brown Shoes

If you ask us what color shoes with a navy suit, we will reply brown at the spur of the moment. Whatever be the occasion, this combo is unbeatable. But remember that this style bends towards a more casual look, so take a final decision as per the event. A premium pair of Oxfords, Derbies, or Monk Straps crafted in leather would be ideal.

4. Gray Suit With Brown Shoes

Don’t imagine the combo; just try out the shoes with brown hues on light gray suits. Unbeatable combination! These look easygoing as well as professional at the same time. When pairing light brown shoes with suits, pick Oxfords, Derbies, or monk straps only.

5. Charcoal Suit With Burgundy Shoes

While black or brown shoes, do not always look great on a Charcoal Suit, you must try Burgundy shoes. You can buy them as single-tone or also two-tone dress shoes with one of the colors being Burgundy. This pairing of suit and shoes is perfect for semi-formal occasions when there is less ethnicity involved.

6. Grey Suit with Burgundy Shoes

If you are bored with black, brown, tan, and the like, go for Burgundy with Gray. Shoes for Gray suits can be as many because besides the various, typical dress shoes you can also attempt and pair them up with Burgundy Loafers.

7. Green Suit With Tan Shoes

This is one classic combination when you ask us what color shoes to wear with a suit that is green/olive green. A forever soulmate to green the pan remains indispensable in all forms, whether Derbies, Oxfords, Loafers, Chukka Boots or for that matter the Brogues. Each shoe pair has its own sense of style in tan when paired with any shade or green.

8. White Suit with Black Shoes

When we talk about shoes to wear with suits that are white in color, we would recommend a black dress shoe in two tones, one of which has to be white. Buy a two-tone Brogue or Oxford, so that you look outstanding and not stand out!

9. Beige Suit with Tan Shoes

Since beige is usually a casual color, you can pick sneakers, sandals, loafers as well as chukka boots for such a suit. But what’s the color to be chosen? Any shade of brown, black or certain pastel shades including pink and blue, would look great on beige. Even a deep plum color would also add some charm. If you go for sandals, avoid socks, please.

10. Brown Suit with Black Shoes

Might sound odd, but won’t look so when you pair two-tone Oxfords, brogues, or loafers with Brown Suits. Also, the Chelsea or dress boots would also look great if your suit is textured/ plaid.

Tips for Matching Your Shoes With Suits

Above we shared which suit to wear with what color of shoes. Still, some tips below will help you additionally to maintain your confidence levels in a better way.

1. Know the Type of Event

For instance, at a black-tie event, you would need a Tuxedo, and the best shoes to wear with suits of this kind are either the black Brogues or the Oxfords. But for a cocktail event, you can experiment with even the Monk straps and Derbies as long as they are a darker shade.

On the other hand Loafers and sneakers look great with plaid suits for a semi-formal event. For business events/ meetings stick to Oxford, Monk strap, Derby or Brogue depending on your persona as well as the style of the suit.

2. Color is the Key

Light suits look better with dark shades and vice versa, so be careful about the color selection.

3. Style Your Shoes According to the Suit

See, if your suit is neutral in colors, go for simple shoes. But what color shoes to wear with a suit that is floral or in multiple colors? Well, then match the shoes with one of the darker or lighter shades of the suit that compliments your persona.

4. Choose the Type of Shoes Wisely

We live in times when men are capable of carrying casual shoes to dress shoes to boots and even sandals with suits! Such is the wave of new-age fashion. But it depends on what will suit you, so choose the shoe and suit as per your own persona and not that celebrity whom you adore!

5. Keep Your Shoes Clean And Shiny

If eyes are the mirror to the soul, then shoes are the mirror to your persona! So always keep your shoes neat, tidy, and polished. If knowing what shoes to wear with suits is important, so is how to keep them tidy.

Choice of color (whether of the suit or of the shoes), similar to style as a general rule, is to a great extent emotional, so it’s vital to experiment and see what looks the best on you. In any case, to reword Señor Pablo Picasso, you must know the rules, before you can break them! So hope our style guide helps you create your own fashion statement! Cheers!

