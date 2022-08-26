Which Dentist Should I Contact For Dental Implants?

—

People come to the idea of installing dental implants in different ways. Some have heard about this advanced technology from the beginning and dream that their smile is perfect even in the case of losing an individual or all teeth. Others prefer less intrusive options. However, having suffered for some time with prostheses, they understand that there is no worthy alternative to implants.

Advanced Periodontics & Implant Dentistry on the Guard of Your Health Teeth

The best clinic in the USA for dental implants and periodontics will provide medical and post-operative care for anyone who needs reliable implants. For each problem, highly qualified specialists of the clinic will find the most effective solution:

Full mouth and single dental implants

Unique technology of implantation based on 4 implants

Implant-supported fixed dentures

Advantages of Implants Compared to Dentures

Implants preserve the structure of the jawbone, while it is destroyed under removable or bridge prostheses.

The upper and lower jaw with implants are not closed with plastic, which is why all tastes in the mouth are felt perfectly.

Implants are cleaned in the same way as regular teeth. Patients do not have to remove their jaw for cleaning several times a day.

Modern advanced implants last a very long time. If the patient treats his teeth and/or implants with care, then the full functioning of the latter for more than 30 years is guaranteed.

A person can speak and laugh freely without fear that the implants will fall out.

Which Implantation Option Should I Choose for Imminent Tooth Loss?

Consider one of the most advanced All-On-4 technologies available for implantation today. It allows you to install a full set of teeth in the upper or lower jaw with only 4 implants. Such technology:

is the least intrusive if all teeth need to be replaced

saves the patient’s money

facilitates the process of engraftment of implants and bone healing

What is the All-On-4 Dental Implant Procedure?

Patients of Advanced Periodontics & Implant Dentistry dentalimplantsusa.com receive a full range of services at the following stages of implantation:

Preoperative consultation and examination

Removal of teeth that are critically damaged or loose for a comprehensive approach to implantation

The installation of implants and the use of a temporary bridge for the period of their healing

Removal of postoperative sutures and observation of the patient during the healing period, which lasts from 3 weeks to 6 months

Production of individual dentures and their fitting

Final installation of dentures on implants

Patients come to the clinic with many individual dental or jaw problems. And everyone comes out with a dazzling smile and enthusiasm. If you want your teeth not to break any of your grandiose plans for a long life, contact the best doctors of Advanced Periodontics & Implant Dentistry!

