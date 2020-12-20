White Recovery Reveals How You Can Get Cheap Breakdown Coverage in 2021

—

What is Car Breakdown Coverage?

Car breakdown coverage is a form of insurance that protects you when your car breaks down. https://whiterecovery.co.uk/ Car breakdown cover is an important investment that you shouldn’t ignore even if your vehicle is reliable. Anything can happen at any time; a tiny puncture can halt your journey, and if a breakdown happens on a lonely highway, you’ll need the help of a recovery van to tow your vehicle to where it will be fixed.

Apart from having a cheap breakdown coverage, you need to have the right breakdown cover policy so that you can call a breakdown recovery company in an emergency. The vehicle breakdown recovery company will help you fix your car on the spot and can also offer a towing service if your car cannot be fixed at the roadside.

A car breakdown coverage gives you the assurance that you won’t be stranded when your car breaks down on the motorway. A cheap car breakdown coverage will not only be cost-effective, it will also get you back on the road as quickly as possible.

What Do I Need To Know When Searching For Cheap Breakdown Coverage?

Read all details

When you’re shopping for cheap breakdown coverage, it is important to read every detail. You need to know what the breakdown coverage caters for and ensure you take copies of the policy with you when you’re traveling abroad.

Know the type of breakdown coverage that you want

Although vehicle-only coverage is cheaper, however, a personal breakdown cover policy gives you the opportunity to request help whether you’re the passenger or driver of the car.

Number of call-outs

Most breakdown coverage policies have a certain number of call-outs that they cannot exceed in a year in order to prevent the system from being abused. If you need more than the maximum number of call-outs set by the company, you will need to pay a higher premium in the following year.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Age and type of your vehicle

The age and type of vehicle you drive need to be taken into consideration when you’re looking for cheap breakdown coverage. Older cars give breakdown providers the impression that your car is less reliable than newer ones. This makes them charge more for a breakdown coverage policy. Larger SUVs, motor-homes, and pick-ups will also attract higher policies because they have a higher cost of recovery.

Nature of driving

If you drive on race tracks or unmade roads, you cannot have access to normal breakdown recovery service because such service will not be able to reach your location. You can only make use of specialized breakdown coverage policies for these kinds of driving. They are, however, expensive due to the nature of equipment needed to recover vehicles in these conditions.

Nature of breakdown

One of the commonest causes of breakdown is misfuelling (putting the wrong fuel in your vehicle). Most comprehensive vehicle breakdown cover policies usually include this while some may request for a separate payment for getting rid of the fuel. Other causes of vehicle breakdown include running out of fuel, flat batteries, and loss of keys. You can sort out these problems without incurring additional costs depending on the type of policy you choose.

Maintenance culture

It’s your duty to maintain your car. If the breakdown coverage provider finds out that you are replacing regular maintenance of your car with breakdown coverage they may stop assisting you. Also, if your road tax has expired, the recovery company has the right to take your vehicle to a safe area and leave you there.

Cheap Breakdown Cover: How to Save on the Cost of Breakdown Coverage Policy

If you want to choose a cheap breakdown coverage policy, you can use the tips below to save money:

Bargain

There’s nothing wrong with bargaining. When you bargain with breakdown providers, you may end up getting a better price, most especially if you let them know you can get a better deal elsewhere.

Buy in bulk

Buying your cover in a package with your car insurance or a bank will give you the same service at a cheaper rate.

How Can I Get A Cheap Breakdown Coverage?

It is very important to think about the car breakdown coverage that you want. The first thing you need to do when looking for cheap breakdown coverage is to decide whether you want a vehicle breakdown cover or personal coverage. Once you’ve done this, you still have other things to take into consideration.

The following are the types of car breakdown cover that White Recovery offers in the UK:

Roadside assistance

This form of breakdown coverage is included in every breakdown policy. This cover will give you assistance when your vehicle breaks down at the roadside. Your vehicle can also be towed to a nearby garage if it cannot be fixed at the roadside.

Breakdown recovery

When you have a national roadside recovery policy, your vehicle can be towed anywhere in the UK. This implies that your car can be fixed near your residence even if your vehicle breaks down at a place that is far from where you live.

Onward travel coverage

This form of breakdown coverage helps you to continue with your journey if your car has been towed to a garage. With this coverage, you can choose to get a hire car, hotel accommodation, or alternative travel arrangements.

Home start

Home start coverage caters to breakdowns that happen either at your home or close to your home.

European breakdown coverage

European breakdown coverage policy covers you for trips in Europe.

Don’t just jump at the cheapest car breakdown coverage that you come across when you’re shopping for a breakdown cover that will meet your needs. For instance, if you usually cover long distances, then you should consider vehicle recovery and onward travel. If, however, you don’t drive frequently, then roadside assistance may be suitable for you.

Going for the best breakdown coverage is more important than just limiting yourself to cheap breakdown coverage because the best policy will save you money as time goes on.

Get Cheap Breakdown Coverage in the UK from White Recovery

Unlike other breakdown cover providers that cut your benefits in order to reduce your prices when you’re shopping for a cheap breakdown coverage, White Recovery offers high-quality breakdown recovery services and breakdown policy that will suit your specific needs.

We have the latest technology and equipment that will get you back on the road when you breakdown. Get in touch with us today to learn more about how our cheap breakdown coverage will keep you from being stranded on the road.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This content is sponsored by Shafiq Ur Rehman.

Photo: Shutterstock