Why First Aid is Essential, and How You Can Learn It

Despite First Aid lessons being offered for free, it is a subject that has been woefully neglected in schools and the workplace. The Red Cross and the St John’s Ambulance are just two organizations that have for decades offered first aid lessons to children through youth clubs and schools. Yet, many children and adults still don’t know the basics of first aid or CPR.

It has been shown in more than one study that less than 50% of Americans know how to perform CPR . In the UK, the number is even lower at around 33%. Yet there is some hope there as from 2020 it became mandatory for first aid to become part of the curriculum in all schools funded by the state. In the US, some work still needs to be done as teachers still cite there not being enough room in the curriculum.

Where did First Aid originate?

The red cross image dates back to medieval times when knights fought crusades and battles for land. A group of religious knights in the 11th century are believed to be the first practitioners of first aid, and they aimed to help the wounded on the battlefield.

Today, many people have First Aid kits in their homes or their cars. They are a common piece of equipment for campers or hikers, and around 2.4 million leading brand units were sold in the US in 2018. But, how well trained are most people in using a First Aid kit?

Is a First Aid certificate mandatory in some roles?

One area where there should always be First Aiders is in the workplace. Many roles require some first knowledge, including all the emergency services.

Flight attendants, coaches, construction workers, social workers, lifeguards, and teachers, should all have some First Aid training. The Red Cross can provide free First Aid courses to certain groups including school children, but professional certification is often mandatory for some employment roles.

Obtaining first aid training at Skills Training Group is one way to meet the Health and Safety (First Aid) Regulations in the workplace in the UK. All workplaces with over 25 employees should have at least one first aider.

Why should everyone know first aid?

First aid saves lives and is the biggest reason to learn some of these skills. First aid knowledge allows you to assist someone in distress to become comfortable while waiting for the emergency services to arrive.

In some cases, a first aider can not only help an accident victim stabilize but may even keep them alive until a fully trained medic is on the scene. Knowing first aid means you can perform CPR, bandage a wound, stop further blood loss, and put someone in the recovery position.

Imagine the panic of not knowing what to do when your child has an accident . Some basic first aid training can provide the confidence and the knowledge to deal with what can be scary situations.

Ambulance response times average somewhere around 8 minutes in urban areas. In rural areas that can jump to 15 minutes. The BBC reported that wait times for ambulances in some rural areas of the UK had reached 20 minutes. In some instances, firefighters attending before medics have been known to administer first aid.

Having anyone with first aid knowledge at the scene of any incident can mean the difference between life and death. At the very least, it can mean some comfort for the patient.

How can you learn first aid?

The Red Cross was formed in 1863 , in Geneva, Switzerland. It was put together to provide a humanitarian service that could help victims across the world in the event of a disaster, conflict, or other health crises. Many international organizations such as The Red Cross are offering free First Aid courses. For employers, many companies specialize in offering various courses aimed at different competencies, and requirements.

For instance, a small-sized business may require one or two first aiders but they may only require a Basic First Aid at Work certificate, but these will be OSHA compliant. A manager may be required to take a longer 3-day First Aid course that goes into more depth.

Because of the coronavirus, a lot of First Aid courses are now either blended or provided as online learning. If you wish to learn first aid independently then either reach out to The Red Cross, The St John’s Ambulance, or find a private course to join.

If you are employed, then you may be able to get your employer to provide you with first aid training. This will end in certification which is transferable to another workplace. A first aid certificate is usually valid for 2 to 3 years, and refresher training is available.

What does a First Aid course entail?

There are a variety of First Aid courses available from the very basic to more in-depth courses that cover mental health in the workplace.

A standard First Aid course though will cover similar subject matter regardless of whether it is taken in the states, the UK, or Australia. There are however different types and techniques for CPR, and First Aid courses may differ slightly.

A First Aid course should prepare you for being able to cope in a situation such as witnessing a seizure, or knowing what to do after a car accident . First aid knowledge will help to examine someone for an injury, control bleeding, perform CPR, and use a defibrillator.

The point of first aid is to be able to assist a casualty until the emergency services arrive. In some cases, this may mean that you stop a potentially life-threatening condition until trained medics arrive on the scene. Those vital minutes where a first aider treats a casualty can be all important. And all is done through some basic first aid skills.

What you will learn in a First Aid course

You will learn a number of basic medical skills while training in first aid. There will be theoretical questions, and practical training such as bandaging, and there will be video material to review.

Here are some of the areas that you will cover:

Choking

CPR

Stem bleeding

Splints

Burns and wounds

Poison

Seizures

Recovery position

You will be taught how to cope with someone choking, and how to dislodge whatever is causing the blockage. This is a perfect example of why first aid is essential. Any individual whose air supply is cut off will start to suffer brain damage after just 5 minutes. With ambulance response times averaging at 8 minutes, it could be too late without immediate first aid intervention.

You will also learn how to stem bleeding, how to treat different wounds including burns, and how to apply a splint to an accident victim.

Summary

The more people are qualified for first aid, the safer the immediate environment becomes. Employers have an obligation to provide first aid training in certain circumstances, and individuals can take it upon themselves to learn first aid skills themselves.

With free and paid courses available, there is plenty of opportunities to learn first aid now. And, with the right employer, you might be able to get yourself First Aid qualified for free. Those new skills could save someone’s life, perhaps someone close to you even.

