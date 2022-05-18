Why is Stoicism More iImportant Than Ever?

—

Many people treat philosophy as something for old men in armchairs, academics real and false. Pointless thought games, detached from reality, unusable by those of us out here living ‘real’ life.

This way of thinking couldn’t be further from the truth. Each of us has our own life philosophy, a set of ideals that drives how we choose to live our lives – the only difference is, some people put a little more time into those philosophies, maybe even writing a book about them and giving them a name.

Stoicism

One of these is Stoicism. Rising out of Ancient Greece in the 3rd century BC, it has become synonymous with the popular understanding of the adjective ‘stoic’, that is, someone who doesn’t show pain in the face of adversity. The reality, as with many things, is so much more nuanced, and a deeper understanding of Stoicism stands to benefit us all.

What is Stoicism, really?

Stoicism revolves around more than just surviving hardship – it’s centered on the idea that you can achieve a lasting tranquillity, one that cannot be destroyed or broken up by turmoil. While we think of the stoic as one who is just about ok, in reality, the stoic is thriving, and sustainably so.

Stoicism revolves around a definition of happiness that, like many of the other ancient Greek philosophical concepts of eudaimonia, is not contingent on material reality.

Our things – our house, our money, even our loved ones – these are all ephemeral, they can be taken from us with the click of a finger. It’s only our inner lives that we can attempt to have complete control over, only our inner lives that can’t be taken from us.

Why is it important now?

Globally, we’re passing through a time of turmoil. From the pandemic and financial crises to the war in Ukraine, suffering surrounds us, is thrown at us from every side on the news and social media. Staying happy in the face of this seems like a hard task, can even lead to us feeling guilty at times.

A philosophy such as Stoicism, which promotes a certain internal resilience, a stable kind of internal happiness that cannot be shaken by the trauma which batters this world, is something we should strive for. It’s not the only philosophy that can help us in the face of struggle, but it’s potentially a very useful one.

One of the main problems with finding a philosophy well adapted to the modern world is that we’re currently connected in a global civilization like never before. Any philosophy we adopt needs to be capable of helping a diverse array of billions of people, needs to avoid pushing people away and ostracising the self-perceived outlier. Again, Stoicism seems up to this task. It teaches that we are to love the whole world as we are to love our own city and family.

For a glimpse into the mind of one of the most famous Stoics, check out these Marcus Aurelius quotes :

“You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.”

“The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.”

“Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.”

