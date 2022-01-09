Why It’s Important To Understand What Topographic Surveys Show

—

Topographic maps give you a 3D map of your property that shows all the features including hidden features like mines, wells, and underground caverns. According to a post at partneresi.com , topographic surveys reveal important information about your property. There is a wealth of information available, and you can choose which features and natural structures to focus on in the survey like the following:

Contour level results reveal the vertical contours of your property in a series of images that follow the land’s elevation.

Streams and CreeksKnowing the location of running water can tell you where to water livestock or check for possible flooding after severe storms. You might want to know about simple fishing or boating activities available on your property.

VegetationKnowing the size, type, and shapes of trees, hedgerows, and other vegetation can help you in landscaping, laying out garden spaces, and deciding which trees to cut and which to protect.

Natural StructuresFind out if there are mountains, hills, valleys, rock cliffs, caves, hot springs, and other natural features on your property.

Man-Made StructuresGet a complete survey of all man-made features like buildings, barns, houses, workshops, utility lines, retaining walls, etc. You need to determine whether these need to be repaired or razed as safety risks. Avoiding utility lines is crucial before doing any digging or excavation on your property.

You should consider ordering a topographical survey before beginning any construction or demolition projects. It’s also critical before doing any landscaping, gardening, or digging.

History of Topographical Surveys

According to an article posted at cardinalsurveying.com , topographical surveys were originally designed to create topographical maps of unknown areas and used by explorers and members of the military. Vast amounts of information stored in searchable databases have replaced those original functions, but some people still prefer to consult a map. The maps have become attractive to property owners for geographic planning, earth sciences, landscaping, gardening, and engineering.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Technology provides easier topographic mapping than ever before. Using a GPS device, mappers can determine the locations of geographical features, their dimensions, and contour lines.

The Topographic Survey Process

The survey takes varying amounts of time, which are based on the size of the area, the level of detail required, accuracy needed, and type of terrain. You need to supply the following:

Gathering geographical information for the surveyor

Specifying time and date range for the survey

Planning when the completed survey is needed

Getting quality assurance from a senior staff member

Supplying any necessary resources or information needed for job completion

The surveyor might use robotic total station instruments to record lots of details if needed in your survey. Survey points are measured by an instrument with a built-in list of codes to handle certain tasks like outlining a building’s dimensions.

How Surveys Are Delivered

According to a post at technicsgroup.com , your topographical survey can be delivered in several formats that include drawings made to specific scales that comply with land registry guidelines. Standard output usually comes as an Auto CAD Dwg. 3D images are typically delivered in Revit. Topographic surveys are also classified by their level of detail and accuracy.

Accurate digital plans are used increasingly by architects, engineers, designers, and construction workers in building projects like new housing developments, landscaping, laying out road routes, surveying underground features to determine support for massive construction projects, and even volumetric calculations.

Improving Your Property Aesthetically and Functionally

Topographical surveys prove essential for planning construction projects, managing your land in an eco-friendly way, and taking advantage of natural structures and topography. Get a topographic survey and improve your property . You’ll be amazed at what these surveys can reveal.

—

This content is brought to you by Kyle Hambright.

iStockPhoto