Why Men Should Participate in Mental Health Research

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.

Clinical trials for mental health are essential for advancing mental health research and improving the diagnosis, treatment, and management of common disorders like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. They help researchers understand the underlying mechanisms of mental illnesses, develop new therapies and medications, and assess their effectiveness and safety.

It’s essential for men to participate in these trials, as they are less likely to seek help for mental health concerns due to stigmatization and social pressures. Their inaction can result in delayed diagnosis and treatment, leading to more severe mental health conditions.

The good news is that clinical trials can help fight the stigma that’s been placed on mental health problems. Men’s participation, in particular, can also help increase public awareness of how these conditions impact men, making it easier to spot them in time for effective treatment. Without clinical trials, our understanding of mental health disorders and our ability to treat them effectively would be severely limited.

Power recently published a guide for participating in mental health research . Using their research, we’ve gathered the top ways that clinical trial participation can help men and how you can get involved.

How Participation in Clinical Trials Can Benefit You

Participating in a clinical trial can be an immensely rewarding experience. Here are some good reasons to consider doing it:

You could gain valuable insight into your condition.

You may get access to new treatments before they’re made available to the public.

You’ll be able to access doctors who specialize in your condition.

You might get extra medical care at no cost.

Your help allows researchers to find answers that could change others’ lives.

Types of Mental Health Clinical Trials

Clinical trials address many different categories of mental illness. But Power’s study found that over half of clinical mental health trials are for depression and substance abuse. Others have helped further research for anxiety and neurodevelopmental, trauma, and stress disorders, and more.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Who Can Participate?

To participate in a clinical trial, you’ll typically be screened for your medical history (including past or present illnesses) and any treatments you’ve received and their outcomes. If you qualify, they will then get your written consent so you can participate in the trial.

How To Get Started

First, consult with your family and/or caregivers about the support you’ll need from them throughout the clinical trial process. Then:

1. Find open clinical trials in one of these ways:

Referring to the list of mental health research studies by disorder on the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) website

Asking your physician for a referral

Seeking out a reputable service online

2. Find out if you qualify by answering the following:

Do you meet the study’s participation criteria?

Do you have the support necessary, according to the study’s guidelines?

3. Reach out to the people organizing the study.

4. Ask questions like:

How can this study treat my condition?

Will I participate as an inpatient or an outpatient?

For how long will I be needed?

5. If selected, make sure you can:

Attend every appointment

Adhere to the process and protocols

Provide timely updates to the clinicians

Access support if you have any side effects

What To Expect

Every clinical trial has its parameters and protocols, so be ready to:

Complete a physical examination (measurement of your height, weight, blood pressure, or other diagnostic tests)

Stay in a hospital

Adhere to a schedule (including visits to a certain location for lab tests, for example)

Keep a detailed health record (tracking information about your health, reactions to the treatment, diet, etc.)

Planning for work absences

Paying for transportation expenses as needed

Help Yourself To Help Others

Participating in mental health research is crucial for advancing our understanding of mental health disorders and improving treatments for those suffering. Clinical trials allow patients to receive cutting-edge care, contribute to the development of new treatments, and reduce the stigma associated with mental health disorders. We must continue to actively participate in mental health research, whether through participation in clinical trials, advocacy, or supporting research institutions.

—

This content is brought to you by Rajhu S Goraai

iStockPhoto