Why One Piece Swimsuits for Women Are Anything But Boring

—

Sometimes you need a change and that can apply to your bathing suit style. It’s easy to get into the habit of wearing bikinis for most of your beach days and pool parties, but don’t forget about the beauty of well-made one-piece swimsuits for women . Modern designs have taken these humble suits to the next level, so whether you want to cover up, show some skin or try a bold style, there is a swimsuit waiting for you.

Flatter Your Body

So why should you look for a one-piece swimsuit for yourself? One reason is to find a bathing suit that will always be flattering. As much as everyone loves a two-piece, there are some days when you don’t feel like showing your tummy. Maybe you have weird tan lines or feel bloated. This is the perfect moment to reach for a one-piece.

One-piece swimsuits can cover trouble areas around the midsection while keeping you comfortable. Look for suits with ruching or other details that flatter your tummy and accentuate your waist.

Show Off Your Style

It’s time to break away from the idea that bikinis are the only fun and stylish bathing suits. The one-pieces that everyone loves these days aren’t necessarily the conservative designs from the 1950s that were all about coverage. Modern companies such as PQ Swim are crafting suits that are sexy and fun even if they are one piece.

Look for bathing suits that have strategic cut-outs so you can show a bit of skin if you want. You can also find styles that are asymmetrical, giving you that Grecian silhouette with one exposed shoulder. There are also great options that don’t have any straps or leave your entire back and stomach exposed. These can be just as sexy as any bikini and it’s easy to feel confident.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

One-piece swimsuits for women are also a great opportunity to play with different patterns and prints. You don’t have to worry about the outfit being too busy since the suit is one continuous piece, so try out a bold animal print or floral pattern for a new look for yourself.

You can also experiment with the texture of the fabrics used. Get a bathing suit with a sheen in the fabric so you’ll glow as you lay by the pool. Also look for textured accents such as fringe, ruffles, belts and lace to find a suit that fits not just your body but your personality as well.

Embrace the One Piece and Have Fun

Putting on a bathing suit and heading out to the water should be fun, so make sure your bathing suit fits that. If you haven’t tried one-piece swimsuits for women in a while, revisit the idea and add some new swimsuits to your collection. Between the comfort of the flattering fit and the bold design options that are available, it’s easy to get some great options for the entire summer. If you’re ready to add to your collection, start shopping at PQ Swim today .

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah

iStockPhoto