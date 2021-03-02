Why People are Turning to Eco Friendly Toilet Paper

—

Every day more and more people are looking for ways to save our planet. This is why so many folks are turning to eco-friendly toilet paper. It’s one of the smallest things in life that can make a sustainable difference in our future.

What effect does toilet paper have on the environment?

Most people think that toilet paper doesn’t harm the environment since it gets flushed down the toilet and is essentially biodegradable. However, when it comes to manufacturing most products, including toilet paper, the atmosphere is affected by all the greenhouse gases.

Then there are the millions of trees sacrificed regularly to produce toilet paper. In case you didn’t know, logging of forests is terrible for the environment. It disrupts the natural habitat for wildlife and disturbs the soil.

In fact, Canada’s Boreal forest is where most of the virgin wood pulp comes from to produce all the toilet paper. In just under 20 years, more than 28 million acres felt the effects of manufacturing paper products.

But that’s not the only forest being affected; there are destinations throughout the United States that logging manufacturer’s target as well. Of course, the National Parks and protected areas help preserve the trees, but there is still much work to be done.

Why did Toilet Paper get Tainted with Chemicals?

There was a time when toilet paper was a luxury, leaving many folks using ‘natural’ items to take care of business. But just like everything else in life, toilet paper has evolved.

Natural resources included:

Leaves

Grass

Lace

Wool

Hemp

As you can see, the majority of those items were natural and did not harm our planet. Fast forward to the current day, and you will find a variety of toilet paper options in every store that come in all different colors and prints. It’s almost become a fashion statement.

But, with every cute little square of paw prints comes a price tag. We aren’t talking about a financial cost; we’re referring to the carbon footprint. All those attractive, plastic-wrapped packages of toilet paper aren’t doing our planet any favors.

What makes toilet paper look white, pink, blue, etc.?

The short answer is chemicals like chlorine bleach, making the toilet paper appear white vs. its natural color. People preferred colors when it came to choosing their toilet paper, so Manufacturer’s started adding chemicals to change the appearance.

But it doesn’t stop there; many brands are now adding various dyes, fragrances, and inks to make the tiny little squares look more seductive. We’ve even seen where you can have your picture printed on your toilet paper! Now that’s a gift we wouldn’t want to receive.

How can you help save the planet?

You can choose toilet paper that’s environmentally safe for our planet. This includes using 100% recycled waste paper to 100% bamboo. Many brands are making significant efforts to help save our planet and proudly display this on their packaging.

Along with many other eco-friendly products, toilet paper ranks pretty high when considering the necessities in life. Millions of people worldwide reach for that tiny little square each time they use the toilet. Some people even use multiple squares, but nobody’s judging you.

However, Americans are reaching more often than any other country in the world! So if you’re American you can make a big difference by choosing a more sustainable option.

Conclusion

Regardless of what green choices you’re making, all of the environmentally safe options can make a positive impact when it comes to eco-friendly products, including your choice of toilet paper.

