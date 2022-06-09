Why Solar Street Lights Are Better Than Standard Street Lights

—

Solar-powered lighting systems as well as a wide range of solar-powered products have increased in popularity in recent years. Solar lighting does not have an impact on the environment as traditional light sources do. People see the great reasons to give solar a try and are choosing to use solar lighting technology to fill their lighting needs. Since there is no need to rely on electrical providers for solar lighting, there is an immediate saving on electrical costs.

Solar streetlights are a better option than standard streetlights. These devices are designed for outdoors and are powered through photovoltaic panels. These panels are connected to batteries which collect and store energy from the sun. Here are some reasons why solar streetlights are better than standard streetlights in local communities and parks:

1. Life Expectancy

Standard streetlights have a life span of between 5,000 and 8,000 hours per year of lighting. Solar-powered streetlights have a life span of between five and seven years. Solar-powered street lighting has a much longer life span and is a worthy investment. Many cities are considering these when they need extra lighting to be installed in areas that may not be near an electrical grid.

2. Reliable

Solar-powered street lighting does not rely on the electrical grid for its power. Between dusk and dawn, this lighting is reliable and is an off-the-grid electrical source that does not require any maintenance and has very little in the way of operational costs. At times there may be power outages or disruptions in the electrical grid, but the good news is that those will have zero effect on solar-powered street lighting. Traditional street lighting that relies upon the electrical power grid may fail at times due to failures of the electrical grid or power cuts.

3. Cost-Effective

One thing that causes some hesitation in the purchase of solar-powered products is that there is often a significant cost outlay for your initial purchase. Traditional street lighting is a much more affordable product, but solar street lighting is a better investment as there are zero maintenance costs required to keep your solar lighting operational. Traditional electrical street lighting is costly with maintenance and replacement, but solar lighting only needs light, and irregular maintenance with panel cleaning to ensure that the sun is able to access the complete panel to ensure maximum absorption. Traditional electricity-powered street lighting requires the set up of electrical wiring and poles whereas solar-powered panels require no wiring and can be installed at any location.

4. Efficient and Bright

Solar-powered lighting is bright because they simulate the sun with LED cells. LED lighting allows you options such as changing CRI or color rendering index to give off a different color of light. This can improve visibility during dark hours. Electrically powered street lighting is constructed with metal halide lamps which are high-intensity discharge lamps. Most of the light that comes from this type of light is from a compact emanation tube. These are no match for the visibility provided via solar-powered street lighting. The LED technology utilized by solar lighting far surpasses the CFL technology utilized by traditional streetlights. The result is much brighter lighting which is safer and more useful.

5. Zero Environmental Impact

Solar street lighting does not pose any environmental threat. There is no threat of fire from faulty electrical wiring and there is no danger of electrocution or overheating. There is minimal carbon emission, which results in a much lower carbon footprint than that of traditional lighting and this makes solar street lighting eco-friendly. Traditional streetlights generate bright lighting through electrical means which rely on the electrical grid. Solar street lighting uses energy from the sun which is renewable while traditional electrical lighting utilizes nonrenewable sources including fossil fuels.

6. Maintenance Requirements

Modern solar street lighting’s performance can be increased through the use of software solutions. You will need data on the hours where there is a peak in the frequency of pedestrian usage and when it drops. Once you know that, you can adjust your lighting schedules to ensure that there is adequate lighting during the times when it is dark. Solar panels work when the cells in the PV panel on top of the streetlight convert solar energy into electrical energy. This energy which is collected from the sun is stored inside of a rechargeable battery for later use. As the sun sets and darkness envelopes the area, solar lighting is used via energy stored in the rechargeable battery pack. Although there is some maintenance required for solar street lighting, it is not even close to the maintenance that is required for traditional street lighting. There is preventative maintenance which helps to maintain and, in some cases, increase performance. Electrically powered streetlights use electricity and require maintenance and occasional repair. It does cost substantially more to operate these lighting systems.

7. Weather-Resistant

One consideration in the choice of streetlights is their durability. Solar street lighting is not only waterproof but also weather-proof. The lack of sun for several days due to cloud cover does not have an adverse effect on the operation of this lighting. Solar-powered lights simply make use of energy that has been collected and stored from the sun. Traditional street lighting is not designed to withstand extreme adverse weather such as typhoons.

Solar-powered streetlights are more advanced than electrically powered streetlights. Lights that operate on smart technology are in higher demand and can offer better reliability for those who need them the most. Solar-powered streetlights encourage people to take advantage of outdoor activities including cycling, jogging, walking, and using outdoor areas when they normally would not be due to lack of daylight. Solar-powered street lighting illuminates’ paths and areas so that people can use areas that would normally be dark which assists them in getting more out of their evening. Many businesses and communities are discovering the power of solar-powered street lighting and are installing it with multiple benefits to be enjoyed by residents in the area.

Ashley Bryan

