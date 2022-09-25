Why Some Men Are Able to Overcome an Addiction and Why Some Don’t?

—

The human body is filled with unthinkable complexity. We have muscles that tighten without our conscious control, bacteria that we have no control over yet are entirely dependent on, and a series of hormones traveling through us delivering signals with enough data in each of them to overload the internet. It is a wonder that nature was able to make something so bafflingly deep.

Therefore, it is no wonder that addiction is such a strain on these systems. The more complex a system is, the more fragile it is. That is why humans have more sensitive stomachs than other great apes, even though our DNA is less than 1% different from each others.

But what does addiction do, specifically? Many men find themselves wondering this as they struggle with it. But on top of that concern rests another, heavier concern. This is not a concern born out of natural survival needs, but one manufactured by the pressures of society.

Why do some men deal with addiction better than others?

Examining Why the Question Exists

The question is interesting in itself, as it puts forward a premise as if it is an accepted truth. Did you spot it? If not, you are far from the only one, for reasons we will get into later.

When you ask, “Why are he and I different?” you are asking the question on the premise that there is any expectation that you and another man be similar. In particular, you are not assuming that you and this other man (or any other man) should be similar in kind. You are assuming that you and this other man should be similar in quality.

In the case of this question, in particular, you are also attaching value to the ability to overcome an addiction. If that value didn’t exist, what would be the point in asking the question?

What this amounts to is that the question draws a comparison, and immediately puts you at a disadvantage within it by focusing in on this one quality about a person: Their overcome the addiction. But there are many possible explanations for why that might be the case.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Explaining the Common Differences in Men

What we want to do now is a step away from this comparison in a vacuum. The problem with asking why one man can do something that you seem to be unable to do is that the naturally negative bias in asking the question means your answers are likely to be negatively biased too.

Part of the reason for that is the fact that the question only has one thing that connects it to reality: Addiction . The question by itself doesn’t have anything that necessitates that your answer to the question respect anything other than the mechanics of addiction.

We are going to offer five explanations of why one man might have an easier time overcoming addiction than another, and why none of them necessitate judgment of oneself.

Economics

In the United States, medical treatment costs money. Even if you are insured, getting treatment for addiction is not covered by insurance in some states. And even in the ones that do cover it, some people and some doctors do not know that it is covered.

All this adds up to a common problem: An addict can’t recover without treatment. It’s basically impossible. And since some people don’t have the money to get treatment, it is simply easier for someone to get treatment if they have money than for someone who doesn’t have money.

Education

One of the issues you might have noticed from the last reason is that even if someone does have insurance that covers addiction recovery, they might not be able to get it if they just don’t know when, where, or how to get it. That is because few people are educated on addiction.

If you don’t know what opportunities you have to get treatment for addiction (or simply do not know that it exists), then it is no wonder you might lag behind someone who does.

Environment

Most education systems in the United States fail to respond to people’s need for education on drug addiction. And if you were born in the wrong zip code, your chances of getting that education are slim to none. Even worse, if your environment favored drugs and alcohol as past times, then your chances of developing an addiction are much higher.

Medical Issues

We are going to include both physical and mental medical issues in the one. Someone working a more physically intensive job is far more likely to develop an addiction than someone who does not. Why? Because jobs like that hurt, and drugs and alcohol are used to self-medicate that pain. This also means that the addictions for such people are worse in those jobs.

The addiction covers more pain in a construction worker than a stockbroker, meaning that when the construction worker isn’t using, he’s being exposed to more harm than the broker.

On top of that, it is possible to inherit mental illnesses from parents, or suffering mental harm through the course of one’s life, that other people simply don’t have to worry about. Both of these can lead to addictions as a way of dealing with their own pains.

Outside Responsibilities

It is far more likely for recovery to derail your job than for your job to derail the recovery, but usually, both will happen. While it seems silly to prioritize your job over your health, remember that people do it every time they stay late or work harder than they are getting paid.

Conclusion

Society teaches men that they have to be self-sufficient and able to overcome any challenge. But as valuable as that lesson can be for making determined men, it can also cause men to internalize guilt for what they are not able to do on their own, even if the task they wish to pursue is something that is impossible to do alone.

But you don’t have to tackle addiction alone. At Epiphany Wellness , we are here to help.

—

This content is brought to you by Ephiphany Wellness.

iStockPhoto