Why There Are Pros and Cons to the Driverless Car Revolution

—

Any change brings with it pros and cons – and the more dramatic the change the bigger the scope for both. There might well be a lot of hype about driverless cars – and it’s easy to see why people are excited about a form of technology that seemed like something from a sci-fi film only a few years ago. Yet that doesn’t mean it’ll be a neat change in which there are no ‘losers’.

In this article we weigh up the pros and cons of driverless tech, a change tipped to be one of the most transformative of the decades to come.

Pros

Reduced accidents

Driver error is one of the biggest causes of road accidents and, according to this research, 3,900 road deaths and 47,000 serious collisions can be prevented with driverless car technology by 2030, saving more than £2 billion. The NHS could benefit from the technology; fewer road traffic accidents could see a reduction in emergency ambulance deployments, for example.

Accessibility

Driverless cars do open up new avenues for people who may not be able to drive a conventional car. Blind and partially-sighted people might be able to take to the road in their car and disabled people might be able to benefit from it.

Reduced strain

Driving can be quite stressful. Whether it’s the rush hour traffic, navigating through an unfamiliar location or having to get behind the wheel when the pressure of work or the exhaustion of a long day has taken hold – there are many things that can make the experience a negative one. Removing the ‘hands-on’ pressure for a human being should reduce or even eliminate some of this strain.

Cons

Jobs

A great many people across the UK are employed as drivers – and driverless lorries might well pose a risk to their roles. While there might well need to be a human being present to take over in case of malfunction, it’s unclear whether the changing nature of this role will affect employment and earnings of these people.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Fear of failure

Technology isn’t always perfect, right? Computers and smartphones have failed in the past leaving thousands of people without the use of their mobiles. Is any form of technology safe from incidents like this? There’s also some concern that the tech could open new avenues to hackers and criminal activity.

Regulations

While some people do choose to ignore it, the highway code and driving test is one hymn book that all drivers (should) sing from. It’s the law to stop at a red light and speed limits are there for a reason. The driving test ensures everyone who wants to be behind the wheel understands this. Could driverless vehicles muddy the waters and create a level of confusion?

There are many benefits to driverless cars, reducing accidents being on the biggest draws to the tech. However, unless it is guaranteed to be hacker-proof, there is still going to be some risk of getting in a car – whether from human or technological error.

—

This content is brought to you by Jessica Foreman.

Photo: Shutterstock