With Keen Awareness, Aneela Idnani Is Helping People Break The Cycle Of Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors

Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors are chronic mental health conditions, yet they are often not viewed as such by both the sufferer and those around them. Compulsively pulling, picking or biting are disorders that need to be addressed, and treated, with love.

At 12 years old, Aneela Idnani thought she was “weird.” Secretly, as she entered her teens, she began pulling out her hair without being able to stop herself. She berated herself for what she was doing to her body and fought an inner battle of shame, hiding the damage she was doing to herself from others – hurting and hiding.

Pulling out her hair was irresistible, subconscious, and compulsive, forcing her to rely on her trusty black eyeliner pen to cover the patches of removed hair and reshape her eyebrows. No one knew, and the frustration, guilt and shame continued to pursue her.

Removing hair from her eyebrows and eyelashes continued for more than 20 years until, in 2013, her husband discovered her dark secret after a flare-up left her with no visible eyebrows. His shock, and consequential acceptance and compassion, forced what has now become her crusade in life, into the light. Idnani now advocates for awareness of these compulsive conditions and works to assist sufferers in changing their behaviors.

Trichotillomania is a mental health condition that compels people to pull out their hair. The most common areas to pull are the scalp, eyelashes and eyebrows. Dermatillomania is a disorder where you cannot stop picking at your skin. Along with nail-biting (called Onychophagia), these are chronic conditions called Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (BFRBs), with as many as one in 20 people experiencing compulsive and intense urges to cause damage to themselves.

But often, they are dismissed as ‘bad habits,’ with sufferers living in fear of being discovered and ashamed that the simple swat of a loved one’s hand to stop them was not enough to change their behavior.

“Shame is a mix of embarrassment, guilt and a sense of, ‘I have done something wrong,’ to the point where I believe I am wrong. ‘I am not worthy’ is a core negative belief we live with simply because our hands are out of our control,” explains Idnani. “Hair pulling, skin picking and nail biting are subconscious soothing mechanisms. They are not choices. We are not in control of the thought process,” she writes .

Her inspiring TEDx talk about Trichotillomania has been watched by more than 160,000 people and continues to gain traction. Her viewers’ comments are honest, compassionate, and at times heart-breaking, offering you a glimpse into the shame associated with BFBRs, as well as the relief that it has a name and potential treatment. As one commentator poetically writes, with palpable relief in response to Idnani’s story and journey with Trichotillomania:

“I’m still in shock this has a name

I can’t believe after all these years

It has a name

I’m crying as I type this

This story hits home

The way she describes it

The shame

I thought something was wrong with me

Like how twisted I must be

So much shame

But I can’t believe this is a real thing”

Idnani is now a mental health advocate and key spokesperson for those suffering with hair pulling, nail biting or skin picking. She has also created a community for fellow sufferers to talk openly about their conditions in an empowering and non-judgemental space. To do this, in 2016, she founded the company, HabitAware with her husband. She, along with her fellow co-founders, devised and launched a groundbreaking device, a first of its kind, to help sufferers shift their behavior from BFBRs to healthier self-soothing responses.

“I was motivated to start HabitAware to help the one in 20 Americans heal from these BFRBs and to ensure that no one ever suffers in shame and secrecy again the way I did,” says Idnani.

After her husband started compassionately pointing out when she was mindlessly pulling, she understood how vital awareness is when treating BFBRs. Awareness is the first step towards behavior change, says Idnani, and with that realization, HabitAware was born, and with it, the award-winning Keen2 bracelet .

A game-changer for those with BFBRs, the bracelet simply sends a vibration to your wrist when it detects movement of your hands that are specific to your particular condition. Because pulling, picking or biting happens at a subconscious level, the device alerts the wearer of their movement, creating awareness that can lead to behavior change. A recent review written by a person with Trichotillomania says that the Keen2 bracelet “is the device that changed my life.”

“A user trains the device for their specific movements, and when the behavior occurs, a vibration, or ‘hug’ on the wrist alerts the user and cues healthy behavior change,” explains Idnani. “With awareness, people can ‘retrain the brain’ to healthier coping mechanisms.”

The Keen2 bracelet, with step-tracking features also included, is a self-care reminder that looks similar to most fitness tracking devices. Its impressive design makes it attractive and functional, ensuring the wearer is comfortable with it. It discreetly alerts those wearing it without drawing unnecessary attention to them, reducing any potential embarrassment or need to explain.

The bracelet connects to your phone, and a linked app tracks occurrences of the behavior, which can help the user become more intimately aware of any patterns. “Keen’s vibration is also your ‘self-care alarm,’ your permission to pause for a moment of self-care and practice replacing your unwanted behavior with healthier coping strategies.”

HabitAware goes beyond a bracelet, though. It is a community founded on love, and a mission to demonstrate love, one vibration at a time. “It’s just the awareness to summon the strength to choose love,” says Idnani.

As one of the bracelet’s users writes : “While the bracelet is helpful, it’s really the brand mission of love, strength, and awareness that helps curb pulling and picking. Think about it, taking care of your body is an act of love; you’re using your inner strength and bringing awareness to your hands and mind.”

To find out more about HabitAware or how the Keen2 bracelet can change your life, go to www.habitaware.com .

