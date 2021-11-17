Your Guide to Long-Distance Work Relocation: Tips and Tricks

—

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unstable employment for many professionals. Some people have to relocate to gain better employment opportunities in the shifting economy. From a man’s perspective, a well-paying job means a better life for your family. In many cases, making a long-distance move for work-related reasons can be a good idea.

Unlike moving across the street or to a new town, a long-distance move calls for a lot of planning. This is especially true if you’re relocating with your entire family. In addition to all the other tricky aspects of moving to a new home, you may have to hire car shipping companies to transport your family’s vehicles to your new residence. After all, you don’t want your family to get stuck in the new city with no means to get around.

Relocating with your family on a long-distance move can be less stressful and difficult courtesy of the following tips and tricks:

Inform your kids about the move.

Some parents keep their kids in the dark about an impending move. In fact, some kids learn about the move only when they see a ‘For Sale’ sign at the front of their family home. It’s always best to have a family meeting and explain the reason behind the relocation well ahead of the actual moving day.

Keep in mind your children may not be pleased about the idea of moving. Toddlers may mourn the loss of spaces that are familiar to them. School-aged kids will lament the loss of their favorite teacher and friends. Besides grumbling about all of the above, teens are likely to resent you for a major life decision that’s out of their control.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

With all this grumbling to be expected, you and your wife have to allow your kids some time to mourn and accept the decision. Show them what the new location is going to offer. Point out the advantages and attempt to stir a sense of adventure and excitement.

Pick Moving Services With Your Family In Mind

Think about which relocation service will best suit your family. If you have toddlers, for example, working with a full-service moving company might not be ideal. This is because of the prolonged delivery window before your shipment arrives at your new home.

Also, the option of using a rental truck when you have children in car seats or when you don’t wish to separate your family during the drive is not feasible. The best moving option for you and your family would be one where you get your possessions quickly ferried to your new city while being able to drive together as a family.

Get Moving Insurance

Most families have heirlooms that have been passed on from previous generations. Apart from family heirlooms, you don’t want to lose any of your valuables, including art pieces and expensive furniture, when relocating. That’s why you need to have a chat with your home and car insurance representatives and see what’s insured during your relocation.

Also, keep in mind that the moving company may offer a limited coverage policy during the move. So if you have pricey or valuable family possessions, you may consider buying a more comprehensive plan. When it comes to shipping you and your wife’s cars, you can request a few car shipping quotes online. After comparing quotes, you can settle on the best deal.

Declutter A Little

Every square inch counts in long-haul moves. So you need to pack only the things that you need and love. This means a lot of purging is needed ahead of the move. You might have accumulated broken, unusable stuff and items that you no longer need. You don’t really want to move these into your new home.

Decluttering is a time-consuming process, so it’s best to involve your family in the whole process. Encourage them to go through their belongings and decide which items they no longer need. This also helps make everyone feel they are part of the relocation process. It’s a coping mechanism, especially for those family members and kids who don’t like the impending move.

The best way to approach this is by dividing your belongings into four groups:

Pack

Sell

Donate

Purge

Pack In Advance

Packing is not something you do a few hours or days before your long-haul move. Ideally, you should start packing once you’ve finalized your moving date. This should give you plenty of time to declutter.

There are also some items you can pack well ahead of your moving date. A good example is glassware. Think about seasonal clothes as well. You can pack all these items weeks in advance.

Here’s how to pack your items:

Properly pack boxes.

Wrap fragile items in paper, bubble wrap, and old T-shirts. Make sure that you also use adequate padding, and pack these delicate items together in sturdy boxes.

Label the boxes.

During a long-haul move, your boxes may be transported on a moving truck together with other items that belong to other moving clients. So there’s a likelihood of the boxes getting mixed up and ending up dropped off at the wrong address. To avoid such a scenario, clearly label each box and indicate what the box contains.

Pack an “open-first” box.

These are the essentials that your household will need once you reach your new house. They should be packed the night before or on the actual day of your move.

These items include towels, bedding, a change of clothes, and toiletries. Ideally, each family member should pack his or her own box of essentials and personal necessities. You may want to pack your laptop, phone charger, and keys in there. Your kids may pack their favorite toys, and your wife may have her books, make-up, and skincare products.

Keep this “open-first” box with you. This box will allow every member of your family to be comfortable in the new surroundings, especially while you wait for the long-haul truck to deliver the rest of your belongings.

Make Your Move Into A Road Trip

Your long-distance move doesn’t have to be boring. If you decide not to ship your car, you can turn it into a family road trip and explore new places, open roads, and beautiful scenery. This is another way to help your kids cope better with the relocation process.

Look for exciting sights and stops along the route you’ll use during your move. Sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor can provide you with fun attractions along your proposed route. Meanwhile, books, music players, and travel board games help ease the boredom of long trips.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Bottom Line

Relocating across the state or abroad with your entire family has its stresses and challenges. However, it can also be an amazing experience for your household. The better prepared you are, the smoother the process will be for your wife and kids.

With the aforementioned long-haul moving tips, you can acclimatize quickly to your new job and home.

—

Brought to you by VF1 Media

Shutterstock