Zeng Law Group’s Approach To Business Immigration Cases

Immigration policies can severely affect businesses and their employees, so it’s essential to understand how these policies can impact your business to avoid violations. Here we’ll cover some legal restrictions concerning migrant employees, how to get them authorized, and much more.

Dealing with Immigration Law In A Downturn

Terminations, forced leaves of absence, layoffs, hiring freezes, salary and benefit reductions, and fewer hours have a huge impact on the economy. While most businesses are knowledgeable about the consequences of these actions under US labor laws, there are also issues to deal with concerning immigration laws. This is where our expertise can offer assistance.

Prioritize Enforcement Company-Wide

You must verify applicants’ identity and previous employment through the I-9 process. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking a harsher stance on these obligations. This organization is enforcing raids on many corporations and companies suspected of hiring illegal workers, underpaying them, or exploiting them in any fashion. Our law firm offers I-9 counseling and can assist in developing immigration policies and other protective measures for your company.

Immigrant And Non-immigrant Visas

New hires may require more than an I-9 to help them pursue temporary or permanent residence, the U.S. citizenship, or follow through with the naturalization process. We advise our clients on the best visa types to suit their needs for domestic and foreign operations, acquisitions, mergers, corporate restructuring, and maintaining work authorizations for foreign workers.

We quickly prepare petitions and applications for our clients and strategize solutions to ease your operations and stress on your workers. Some of the most common issues we deal with for immigrant and non-immigrant workers include:

B-1 Business Visitors

E-1/E-2 Treaty Traders and Investors

F-1 Foreign Students (Study and Employment Options)

J-1 Exchange VisitorsH-1B/H-1B1/H-2A/H-2B/H-3 Professional/ Skilled/Temporary Workers

L-1A/L-1B Intracompany Transferees Multinational Managers and Executives

TN NAFTA (USMCA) Professionals

For permanent residence options, we have options involving more direct alternatives based on the position and the parties involved. Our experience is the key to our success!

Use E-Verify For Convenience

E-Verify is a new government program that allows employers to obtain electronic verification from the government that a potential or current employee has an authorized work status. E-Verify allows ICE to verify documents and confirm that the applicant can work in the country of your business’s enterprise.

Contact Us For Immigration Employment Counsel

When it comes to filing the various paperwork required to employ immigrants or international staff, our team at Zeng Law Group has the knowledge and experience handling international employment. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help your business thrive.

