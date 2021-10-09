10 Activities That Can Boost Family Morale

—

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 4 in 10 U.S. adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder. Perhaps you or a loved one has struggled with mental health issues as a result of the pandemic.

While the person struggling should be the priority during any mental health struggle, the reality is that other family members can also suffer as a result—leading to low morale overall.

Of course, a mental health struggle is far from the only reason for low morale. Whether you’re grieving a loss in the family, navigating a troubled relationship with another family member, or simply capitalizing on opportunities to bond, here are 10 activities that can help you boost family morale.

1. See a show together

While certain circumstances call for direct communication and transparency, others simply call for quality time spent together.

A musical, concert, or dinner show can be a fantastic activity for your family to enjoy, as it provides a relaxed environment that requires very little conversation throughout. Talking with each other can certainly be productive, but laughing together can be just as effective!

2. Have a family game night

If there is a loved one who currently feels left out or disconnected from the family, consider holding a game night.

A simple board game forces every family member to be equal participants. Of course, this will get disconnected family members involved, but not at the expense of another family member.

What’s more, a board game can help children hone their problem-solving skills. The ability to effectively address and resolve problems can be a helpful morale booster in and of itself!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Serve the community together

Sometimes the best way to boost your own family morale is to collectively shift your focus towards another person or community that may be in even greater need. It’s this change in perspective that often causes loved ones to rediscover the importance of family.

Together, identify a cause that you are passionate about and then spend some time giving of yourselves to help out with a pressing need in your community. It might be a food drive, a winter coat collection, or even a fundraiser!

4. Play a game of Tug-of-War

While it may seem like a silly exercise, a lighthearted game of Tug-of-War can help family members work alongside parents and siblings they don’t always gravitate towards. Of course, this exercise works best when you have an even number of family members. Otherwise, divide teams to be as evenly matched as possible.

The rules are simple—tie a ribbon, bandana, or any other kind of marker to the center of a long rope. Then, mark the ground with two lines that are equally distant from the center of the rope.

Once the game begins, each team will pull their end of the rope until the center marker has crossed one of the team’s lines!

5. Go on a camping trip

Consider a camping trip for your next family getaway. Camping strips back the nonessentials—the phones, televisions, and computers—and teaches family members to help and depend on each other.

Just make sure you know your family’s capacity for time spent in the great outdoors. Relentless heat, storms, and bugs are just a few variables that can quickly turn a camping trip into a miserable experience!

6. Make walks part of your daily routine

One study shows that making a 20-minute walk part of your family’s routine can help prevent quarrels and promotes bonding instead.

Similar to camping, walking outside removes all of the typical distractions that may prevent family members from connecting. Not only does a daily walk help build stronger familial relationships but it also contributes to better physical and mental health!

7. Start a new family tradition

It’s common for families to celebrate Christmas, Thanksgiving, and birthdays together. But not all families build rich traditions that are unique to them.

Consider starting a new family tradition of your own! It might be getting ice cream on Sundays or visiting a favorite vacation spot each year.

Traditions help reinforce a sense of belonging. When family members tell others about their family traditions, they are reminded of the importance of celebrating those occasions as a family unit.

8. Assign family responsibilities

Although your family isn’t likely to jump for joy at the thought of doing work around the house, giving each person responsibilities can help foster cohesion and instill a greater sense of work ethic.

When you give family members responsibilities that match their skill sets, they will feel as though they have been hand-selected for that role and that there is value in performing it well.

Just make sure that the total workload is divvied out evenly and that all parties are required to follow through on their duties. The last thing you want is for new responsibilities to create resentment!

9. Prepare a meal together

If one parent tends to shoulder all of the cooking responsibilities at home, you can give that person a break and simultaneously build family morale by cooking a meal together!

Choose an evening that works well for all parties and pick out a manageable dinner recipe. Make sure every family member has a role to play—whether it’s gathering ingredients or preparing a side dish.

Just be sure to start preparing the meal a little earlier than you typically would, as cooking together can take a little longer than you might expect!

10. Have a family movie night

While the best morale-boosting activities typically include time away from screens, a family movie night is a rare exception to the rule, as it’s an activity that family members of all ages can enjoy together.

Undoubtedly, the most difficult part about holding a family movie night is choosing a movie that everyone agrees on. If you have younger children who will be participating, be wise about your film selection.

Of course, no movie-watching experience is complete without a few snacks. Before the movie starts, make sure you have plenty of popcorn and candy in stock!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This content is brought to you by Susan Melony.

Shutterstock