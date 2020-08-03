3 Ways to Reduce Family Stress

—

With families spending more time in the same house than ever before, coupled with the state of the world, tensions tend to run high at one time or another. Unfortunately, stress can cause excessive spending, unhealthy eating, and damage to otherwise healthy relationships. Not to mention stress’ long-term impact on your mental and physical well-being.

But you don’t have to be subject to the effects of stress. In fact, there are ways to combat it, even in high-pressure situations such as these. To improve your family’s health and stop stress in its tracks, try these techniques.

Build a Financial Plan

Dealing with money is a common stressor for most people all over the country, and with unemployment at an all-time high, that’s especially true. Increasing control over your finances can help relieve tensions over money by showing you where you have financial holes, so you can plug them.

The best way to combat financial stress during the pandemic is to create a budget for your family. Include all your expenses and see where you can cut corners and shift your focus. And including your family, while designing your family budget will help ensure your plan’s success.

Besides clipping coupons to cut your grocery bill and increasing your savings for a rainy day, look at your current debt level.

Places such as Braidwood Capital offer debt consolidation, so you can pay off your credit cards with one loan and a lower interest rate. After all, too much debt robs you of financial freedom, so you want to eliminate it as quickly as possible.

Cook and Eat Together

Another way to lower your family’s stress is to bond over food. You might eat together at the table, but when everyone participates in meal preparation, cooperation and comradery can keep your stress at bay.

Cooking is a destresser because it’s a creative outlet. Imagine experimenting with spices and ingredients you’ve never used before. Think about the conversations and interactions with your family as you create meals together.

Communication is a great way to release feelings of stress and anxiety, while laughter releases endorphins to lift your spirits and calm you. Laughing also eases tension, improves your immune system, and helps relieve pain.

Look for new recipes and give each person a job to do in the kitchen, whether it’s cutting vegetables or setting the table. Having the whole family involved in the cooking process makes breaking bread together even more special.

Limit Exposure and Get Outside

It’s easy to get caught up in the 24-hour, around-the-world coverage available on the television and online, but exposing yourself to bad news regularly keeps your stress levels high. When you sustain high stress levels, it can have negative effects on you and your family’s well-being.

Stay informed about the news of the world, but limit your exposure.

Instead, spend time outdoors with your family, and breathe in the fresh air. Commit to going on a daily family walk, play catch, or start a family garden that requires daily attention. In addition to stress reduction, just 20 minutes outside per day can help reduce depression, anxiety, fatigue, disconnect, and angst.

It can also increase your creativity, so you can think of more ways to spend stress-free time with your family.

Improve Your Family’s Health

The time you spend now improving your family’s health habits will pay dividends in the long run. Not only will you all have tools to manage your stress levels throughout life, but you’ll also be creating memories that will cement your family bond.

On the other hand, long-term exposure to stress can have long-lasting health effects, and you want to minimize that as much as possible.

Stress doesn’t have to rule your life or the life of your family members. Remember, no matter what’s happening in the outside world, you have the power to fight your stress and win.

