5 Fun and Simple Ways To Use Farm Animal Toys With Toddlers

Many children gravitate towards animals from a young age, and farm animals are both non-intimidating and somewhat relatable. After all, even the littlest kids probably have a book or know a song that includes a few horses, cows, sheep, chickens, and pigs. Take advantage of this attraction and kids’ natural curiosity with these fun toddler friendly activities that use farm animal toys .

1. Act Out Old MacDonald Had a Farm

Don’t let Old Farmer MacDonald have all the animal fun. Instead, play along with kids by having them pick an animal toy from a basket and then adding its “voice” to the song. This is a great place to introduce a few non-farm animals and see if your toddlers can identify them.

There are so many other great kids’ songs about farms , so you can keep singing and having fun for hours with this type of game. Add in some old favorites like The Farmer in the Dell and Baa Baa Black Sheep or opt for a newer song like The Animals on the Farm.

2. Build Block Barns and Fences

Break out some basic blocks or legos to create a farm scene that the animals can live in. A few barns, a chicken coop, and maybe even a dog house for the farm dog are all great ideas that can add up to hours of imaginative play. Add pastures and pens with a few long, thin blocks for turnout areas.

3. Sort the Animals

This requires nothing more than a bunch of farm animal toys. You can add boxes or baskets for the different piles, but it isn’t necessary. Put all the toys together and ask your children to put all the ones with a specific characteristic in a pile. It might be animals that have feathers or ones that live in a barn. Then, pick another characteristic and keep going.

4. Make Animal Track Art

Grab a couple of bottles of washable paint and some paper and get stomping. Let kids dip animal feet feathers, wings, and tails into the paint and apply them to the paper. You will end up with some very fun, creative, and potentially abstract artwork that your kids will be proud to display.

5. Creative Free Play

The value of creative play cannot be overstated, especially for very young children. There is general agreement that it builds confidence and allows toddlers to get a better understanding of their world. It also sets the stage for more complex learning concepts that will come with school. For example, sorting and counting farm animal toys helps with math skills, while playing along with a favorite book encourages reading. So, if you find your kids simply playing pretend games with a few toys, know they are actively engaged in positive behavior.

Farm animal toys can provide hours of entertainment for toddlers and preschoolers. Shop online for age-appropriate toys that are safe and provide realistic representations of real-life animals. This will encourage interaction and help your children develop crucial life and learning skills.

