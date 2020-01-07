Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Families / “Alexa, Please…” An Open Letter to Amazon’s Alexa from All Parents

“Alexa, Please…” An Open Letter to Amazon’s Alexa from All Parents

What are we teaching our kids and ourselves when we scream across the room at Alexa?

by Leave a Comment

Alexa Please Program

“Alexa, please…”

It’s a phrase that would make all of us parents smile again.

After months in a new relationship (that came with a second grader), I’ve begun to not like Alexa very much. Here’s why.

  • Everyone shouts commands to Alexa from where ever they are in the house
  • No one says please
  • Alexa doesn’t say thank you, or you’re welcome, she merely obeys our every shout

What We Are Teaching Our Kids with Alexa

We should all have small electronic slaves in our house. We can shout at them. Prank them by asking them to do multiplication tables of an insane number. Get them to play dumb and offensive songs to irritate everyone else in the house. We’re basically teaching our kids terrible manners by using Alexa in our homes.

When kids get started with good manners it’s a bit tiresome to have to say, “Did you forget something?” After a few months of work, it still seems a bit annoying to the parent and the kid to have to interrupt the request to get a “please” thrown in. And even harder to get your kids to treat other kids with the same respect. “May I please look at your Plants vs. Zombies Minifigure collection?”

Alexa Begin PLEASE Mode, Please

How hard would it be for Amazon to write the “Alexa Please” software mod? After it is installed, Alexa does her best to have good manners as well. She won’t respond unless she gets a “please” tossed in amongst the jumble of other commands kids (and adults) are shouting at her. We will all have better manners. And our kids (and adults) will learn a more respectful way to ask for help.

Now if only I could get Alexa to shut herself off, unplug, or shutdown. Pulling her plug seems a bit harsh, but sometimes it’s the best way to get a troublesome cousin from triggering “poop” songs or worse, harsh rap at “volume 10.”

Dear Mr. Bezos,

Please have Alexa learn some manners.

Sincerely,

All parents.

 

hashtag: #alexaplease If we could make this trend, perhaps Mr. Bezos and the Alexa Team would hear our command. “Please.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Always Love,

John McElhenney – life coach austin texas
Facebook  | Instagram | Pinterest |  @wholeparent

More articles from The Whole Parent:

About John McElhenney

John McElhenney has been a single parent for nine years, his blog The Whole Parent has 150,000 readers a month. “My goal is to use stories to highlight the wins and uncover the misses as a single dad.” He lives in Austin, Texas with his two kids, plays tennis, and offers life coaching for men and women.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.