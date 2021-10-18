Get Daily Email
Home / Families / Anaya Has Her First Crush! Grand Canyon Vlog [Video]

Anaya Has Her First Crush! Grand Canyon Vlog [Video]

It caught me off guard and it was so funny to watch her be so bashful!

by

 

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

Y’all…this road trip was full of family, fun, and FIRSTS! I’m not gonna lie to you, I was NOT prepared for this! It caught me off guard and it was so funny to watch her be so bashful! Our road trip series is FULL of these little moments with each of the kids, so make sure you’re catching the episodes every week on Wednesdays at 3 PM PST! Our Grand Canyon episode goes live TOMORROW! Join us for the live premiere chat on YouTube at 3 PM PST!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
that was really weird
00:04
what was weird
00:07
you’ll have to see when the video comes
00:08
out buddy
00:10
but it was fine it was fun it was fun
00:12
we’re all gonna be fine
00:14
no we’re not hello hello hello look at
00:16
me i’ve been fresh i’ve been walking
00:18
with my savior yes i’m trying to do my
00:20
best yes i’m just a bag of bones trying
00:22
to shake up by the flesh when you see me
00:24
never stress when you see me see me see
00:26
me you say hello
00:29
welcome back to believe in fatherhood
00:30
this is good father season two and if
00:32
you’re just getting here you’re right on
00:33
time we just started our road trip
00:35
across the country in an rv and we’ve
00:37
made it to grand canyon national park in
00:39
arizona
00:41
[Music]
00:44
what did you say ryan
00:46
what did you say
00:49
say it again
00:52
ryan said what world are we in
00:54
oh my gosh it’s beautiful
01:11
all right man we’re on our way
01:14
right at the grand canyon last time i
01:16
was here i was eight years old with my
01:17
dad
01:20
my stepmom my sister
01:22
you know what i’m saying this is
01:24
it’s one of them things you just kind of
01:25
got to do
01:27
now actually you don’t have to but if
01:28
you have a wife like mine
01:30
you got to
01:32
um
01:33
it’s definitely gonna be pretty hot and
01:35
that’s not it’s not bad it’s like i
01:36
think 95 hot today
01:38
so
01:41
i didn’t really take my allergy medicine
01:46
is that roller coaster
01:47
is that a roller coaster
01:49
no
01:51
there’s no roller coaster
01:58
all nice let’s do it okay so i knew this
02:00
was going to be a bad idea but sometimes
02:02
i can be pessimistic and annoying and my
02:03
wife loves adventure so i just said
02:05
forget it it’s our first time at the
02:07
grand canyon we’re going to make the
02:08
best of it and go on this bike ride hey
02:10
before we give kids options can you
02:12
check with me first so i can see what i
02:13
want mom
02:18
you’re buying bikes
02:20
we’re not buying bikes anybody’s better
02:22
for you okay
02:24
yeah it’s gonna keep you nice and cool
02:25
okay
02:26
where are we
02:29
[Music]
02:34
wait where are we going grand canyon
02:36
grand canyon
02:37
wait where’s stila crime cameron
02:42
where are we
02:46
mom’s filling out the waiver anaya where
02:48
are
02:51
[Music]
02:55
what are we about to do
02:58
i don’t know what are we about to do
03:00
theo ride bikes ride bikes where at the
03:02
grand canyon it’s going to be an
03:04
adventure
03:05
amaya just told me that he’s so handsome
03:08
and she pointed at that little boy
03:11
what what the hell
03:14
why didn’t she do that for i don’t know
03:16
that is so weird
03:20
[Applause]
03:32
[Music]
03:38
you see a dog
03:43
nothing
03:59
the bikes guys
04:02
what why are you acting so silly
04:05
[Music]
04:16
you love the green guy yeah what green
04:19
guy
04:20
the queen guy who has the hat
04:23
you love him
04:25
why do you love him
04:28
because
04:31
his hair
04:32
his hair
04:35
okay and what else is that it sure you
04:38
just like his hair
04:40
so you don’t love him you just love his
04:41
hair
04:45
or do you love him
04:48
i love him and i love his hair
04:52
okay so why why do you love him
05:03
okay
05:11
okay
05:12
so
05:14
that was weird okay so what’s going on
05:16
in my brain right now is like nah
05:18
but then the part of me is kind of like
05:20
man this is normal right and i don’t
05:22
know parenting is one of those things
05:23
you just kind of always want to fly man
05:25
this is like you you you always
05:27
interrupted you know what i’m saying
05:29
like your feelings your emotions
05:31
and then you got to put everything to it
05:33
like what should i do right now how
05:35
should i react to this filter to say
05:37
okay
05:38
i’m not going to react to this so that’s
05:40
what i’m doing right now i’m not
05:41
reacting
05:43
in real time
05:44
all right
05:47
that was really weird
05:49
what was weird
05:52
you’ll have to see when the video comes
05:53
out buddy
05:55
but it was fine it was fine it was fine
05:58
we’re all going to be fine
05:59
no we’re not
06:02
nice
06:14
[Laughter]
06:19
three in my mouth
06:20
yes
06:22
okay everybody we gotta go we gotta go
06:24
come on
06:26
all right deals down here
06:28
mike dude yeah so you can ride yourself
06:30
you’re missing out okay i just wanna
06:32
pause right here because i think it’s
06:33
important to note that raya should know
06:35
how to ride a bike if you’ve been here
06:36
long enough you know that we tried to
06:38
teach him now i want you to say i got
06:40
this
06:43
this is easy this is easy
06:52
but it didn’t work out so well since
06:54
then he’s refused to learn and today is
06:56
the first day he’s had to deal with the
06:58
repercussions of that decision i feel
07:00
like this is the season of us getting in
07:02
over our heads what do you feel like
07:04
i already know i know what we’re
07:06
supposed to be doing i know
07:08
how much it’s gonna cost us i feel like
07:10
we’re not in agreement with that cost
07:12
this wasn’t my idea there he is right on
07:14
cue pessimistic and annoying glenn got
07:17
me with louisiana
07:19
and he got riot
07:21
now listen that doesn’t really
07:23
understand that the elevation
07:25
decreases your chances of breathing you
07:27
know
07:28
yeah i’m not going to front i’m
07:30
suffering right now my lungs
07:32
are things
07:33
but this is going to be fun it’s going
07:35
to be fun theo yeah it’s going to be fun
07:37
uh-oh
07:40
now see this is what i was talking about
07:42
like i’m tired and it’s hot and i’m
07:44
going uphill now
07:46
uphill
07:48
uh-oh
07:50
got some hill action on the south rim of
07:52
the grand canyon make sure you shift
07:54
down babe
07:57
and i’m also having this other internal
07:58
battle like yo you thick you need to
08:00
lose some weight while you gasping for
08:02
air at every single pedal think about
08:04
the decisions you’ve made the things
08:05
you’ve eaten ah
08:17
i don’t know how i let her talk me into
08:18
this guy
08:22
so we finally made it to our destination
08:25
just in time to take our family picture
08:27
but we’re all having our internal
08:29
struggles besides yvette theo and uzi
08:31
they’re all doing fine
08:33
my man really has to learn how to ride a
08:35
bike at this time it’s no options
08:38
he has to because i’m not being put in
08:40
this position again dad like mine would
08:42
have made me walk but here i am pulling
08:44
this dude talking about go faster
08:50
how’s that feel ryan
08:53
you like the breeze
08:56
my dirty lens
08:57
interrupted me but now
09:00
glenn is here with me
09:02
and i want to tell the people
09:05
about
09:06
the first 24 hours
09:09
it’s not even been 20. oh i guess it’s
09:10
been over 24 hours yeah but we haven’t
09:13
been here for 24 hours no we haven’t
09:15
been here for 24 hours
09:17
because it has been
09:19
a hell of a shock
09:23
i won’t go home
09:24
[Laughter]
09:26
this was my idea
09:29
anyway i think we just need to get some
09:31
systems and rhythms in place to make
09:34
this a more um
09:37
enjoyable experience
09:39
it has definitely been an experience
09:43
what has been the most challenging thing
09:45
oh my goodness i think not being able to
09:48
go to a different room not being able to
09:50
like excuse myself
09:53
from everybody
09:55
for a moment
09:56
right what’s been challenging for you i
09:58
think the most difficult part for me has
10:00
been the
10:01
uh just the the the kids acclimating to
10:04
the environment they have a serious
10:07
allergy attacks yeah last night
10:09
um
10:10
raya is extremely loud
10:14
like we wake up in the morning
10:23
oh my god
10:24
well if you don’t shut up and we had to
10:26
tell them over and over again be quiet
10:28
you guys know if you know you know but
10:33
and we are experiencing
10:36
one day of what theo experiences every
10:39
single morning and like you know what’s
10:41
crazy is i think theo is the one that’s
10:43
like needing to get away the most why
10:45
are you zooming in on me i don’t know i
10:46
was trying to be artistic yeah
10:48
definitely theo like he’s already had
10:50
like just a couple crying spells just
10:52
kind of like all right man i’m stuck in
10:54
here like is this me he’s a little
10:55
claustrophobic he’s already like oh damn
10:58
he fainted basically at the park it’s
11:00
not funny walk and just started running
11:02
just falling over and crying he’s like
11:04
i’m hungry i don’t know how nothing to
11:07
do
11:08
mom dad he didn’t know what was going on
11:11
yeah theo’s having a rough time for sure
11:14
um
11:16
yeah
11:17
i don’t know what else to say but who’s
11:19
doing the best who’s doing the best i
11:21
think we’re doing the best
11:26
babe i really do i feel like oh my gosh
11:28
he’s like i feel like
11:32
we are both practicing everything we’ve
11:34
learned in marriage therapy couples
11:36
therapy as far as communication is
11:37
concerned and like
11:39
you know maybe even breathing before we
11:41
talk to each other or whatever um
11:44
on the ride up here yesterday it was
11:46
like it took four hours
11:48
for me to give the children screams even
11:50
though like
11:52
at some point i was like okay
11:54
i need you know um
11:57
let’s see i feel like we’re doing great
11:59
glenn has been out here like dumping the
12:01
waste and stuff y’all
12:03
figuring stuff out on the go we had an
12:06
electrical issue
12:08
and that was resolved bravo i had to get
12:10
on the roof
12:11
glenn had to get on the roof because the
12:14
other stripping came down
12:18
it hasn’t been horrible but it’s been
12:19
challenging thank you guys so much for
12:21
watching patek your lifekeeping network
12:23
popping if you’re fortunate enough to be
12:24
doing life with someone else make sure
12:26
you watch this video with them and if
12:27
they’re not around share it with them
12:29
but if you can’t wait for another
12:30
episode sign up for patreon you’ll see
12:32
all this
12:43
[Music]
12:44
okay
12:47
[Music]
13:03
the wheels go round and round

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

