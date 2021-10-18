Anaya Has Her First Crush! Grand Canyon Vlog [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood
Y’all…this road trip was full of family, fun, and FIRSTS! I’m not gonna lie to you, I was NOT prepared for this! It caught me off guard and it was so funny to watch her be so bashful! Our road trip series is FULL of these little moments with each of the kids, so make sure you’re catching the episodes every week on Wednesdays at 3 PM PST! Our Grand Canyon episode goes live TOMORROW! Join us for the live premiere chat on YouTube at 3 PM PST!
