Anaya Has Her First Crush! Grand Canyon Vlog [Video]

Y’all…this road trip was full of family, fun, and FIRSTS! I’m not gonna lie to you, I was NOT prepared for this! It caught me off guard and it was so funny to watch her be so bashful! Our road trip series is FULL of these little moments with each of the kids, so make sure you’re catching the episodes every week on Wednesdays at 3 PM PST! Our Grand Canyon episode goes live TOMORROW! Join us for the live premiere chat on YouTube at 3 PM PST!

00:02 that was really weird

00:04 what was weird

00:07 you’ll have to see when the video comes

00:08 out buddy

00:10 but it was fine it was fun it was fun

00:12 we’re all gonna be fine

00:14 no we’re not hello hello hello look at

00:16 me i’ve been fresh i’ve been walking

00:18 with my savior yes i’m trying to do my

00:20 best yes i’m just a bag of bones trying

00:22 to shake up by the flesh when you see me

00:24 never stress when you see me see me see

00:26 me you say hello

00:29 welcome back to believe in fatherhood

00:30 this is good father season two and if

00:32 you’re just getting here you’re right on

00:33 time we just started our road trip

00:35 across the country in an rv and we’ve

00:37 made it to grand canyon national park in

00:39 arizona

00:44 what did you say ryan

00:46 what did you say

00:49 say it again

00:52 ryan said what world are we in

00:54 oh my gosh it’s beautiful

01:11 all right man we’re on our way

01:14 right at the grand canyon last time i

01:16 was here i was eight years old with my

01:17 dad

01:20 my stepmom my sister

01:22 you know what i’m saying this is

01:24 it’s one of them things you just kind of

01:25 got to do

01:27 now actually you don’t have to but if

01:28 you have a wife like mine

01:30 you got to

01:32 um

01:33 it’s definitely gonna be pretty hot and

01:35 that’s not it’s not bad it’s like i

01:36 think 95 hot today

01:38 so

01:41 i didn’t really take my allergy medicine

01:46 is that roller coaster

01:47 is that a roller coaster

01:49 no

01:51 there’s no roller coaster

01:58 all nice let’s do it okay so i knew this

02:00 was going to be a bad idea but sometimes

02:02 i can be pessimistic and annoying and my

02:03 wife loves adventure so i just said

02:05 forget it it’s our first time at the

02:07 grand canyon we’re going to make the

02:08 best of it and go on this bike ride hey

02:10 before we give kids options can you

02:12 check with me first so i can see what i

02:13 want mom

02:18 you’re buying bikes

02:20 we’re not buying bikes anybody’s better

02:22 for you okay

02:24 yeah it’s gonna keep you nice and cool

02:25 okay

02:26 where are we

02:34 wait where are we going grand canyon

02:36 grand canyon

02:37 wait where’s stila crime cameron

02:42 where are we

02:46 mom’s filling out the waiver anaya where

02:48 are

02:55 what are we about to do

02:58 i don’t know what are we about to do

03:00 theo ride bikes ride bikes where at the

03:02 grand canyon it’s going to be an

03:04 adventure

03:05 amaya just told me that he’s so handsome

03:08 and she pointed at that little boy

03:11 what what the hell

03:14 why didn’t she do that for i don’t know

03:16 that is so weird

03:38 you see a dog

03:43 nothing

03:59 the bikes guys

04:02 what why are you acting so silly

04:16 you love the green guy yeah what green

04:19 guy

04:20 the queen guy who has the hat

04:23 you love him

04:25 why do you love him

04:28 because

04:31 his hair

04:32 his hair

04:35 okay and what else is that it sure you

04:38 just like his hair

04:40 so you don’t love him you just love his

04:41 hair

04:45 or do you love him

04:48 i love him and i love his hair

04:52 okay so why why do you love him

05:03 okay

05:11 okay

05:12 so

05:14 that was weird okay so what’s going on

05:16 in my brain right now is like nah

05:18 but then the part of me is kind of like

05:20 man this is normal right and i don’t

05:22 know parenting is one of those things

05:23 you just kind of always want to fly man

05:25 this is like you you you always

05:27 interrupted you know what i’m saying

05:29 like your feelings your emotions

05:31 and then you got to put everything to it

05:33 like what should i do right now how

05:35 should i react to this filter to say

05:37 okay

05:38 i’m not going to react to this so that’s

05:40 what i’m doing right now i’m not

05:41 reacting

05:43 in real time

05:44 all right

05:47 that was really weird

05:49 what was weird

05:52 you’ll have to see when the video comes

05:53 out buddy

05:55 but it was fine it was fine it was fine

05:58 we’re all going to be fine

05:59 no we’re not

06:02 nice

06:19 three in my mouth

06:20 yes

06:22 okay everybody we gotta go we gotta go

06:24 come on

06:26 all right deals down here

06:28 mike dude yeah so you can ride yourself

06:30 you’re missing out okay i just wanna

06:32 pause right here because i think it’s

06:33 important to note that raya should know

06:35 how to ride a bike if you’ve been here

06:36 long enough you know that we tried to

06:38 teach him now i want you to say i got

06:40 this

06:43 this is easy this is easy

06:52 but it didn’t work out so well since

06:54 then he’s refused to learn and today is

06:56 the first day he’s had to deal with the

06:58 repercussions of that decision i feel

07:00 like this is the season of us getting in

07:02 over our heads what do you feel like

07:04 i already know i know what we’re

07:06 supposed to be doing i know

07:08 how much it’s gonna cost us i feel like

07:10 we’re not in agreement with that cost

07:12 this wasn’t my idea there he is right on

07:14 cue pessimistic and annoying glenn got

07:17 me with louisiana

07:19 and he got riot

07:21 now listen that doesn’t really

07:23 understand that the elevation

07:25 decreases your chances of breathing you

07:27 know

07:28 yeah i’m not going to front i’m

07:30 suffering right now my lungs

07:32 are things

07:33 but this is going to be fun it’s going

07:35 to be fun theo yeah it’s going to be fun

07:37 uh-oh

07:40 now see this is what i was talking about

07:42 like i’m tired and it’s hot and i’m

07:44 going uphill now

07:46 uphill

07:48 uh-oh

07:50 got some hill action on the south rim of

07:52 the grand canyon make sure you shift

07:54 down babe

07:57 and i’m also having this other internal

07:58 battle like yo you thick you need to

08:00 lose some weight while you gasping for

08:02 air at every single pedal think about

08:04 the decisions you’ve made the things

08:05 you’ve eaten ah

08:17 i don’t know how i let her talk me into

08:18 this guy

08:22 so we finally made it to our destination

08:25 just in time to take our family picture

08:27 but we’re all having our internal

08:29 struggles besides yvette theo and uzi

08:31 they’re all doing fine

08:33 my man really has to learn how to ride a

08:35 bike at this time it’s no options

08:38 he has to because i’m not being put in

08:40 this position again dad like mine would

08:42 have made me walk but here i am pulling

08:44 this dude talking about go faster

08:50 how’s that feel ryan

08:53 you like the breeze

08:56 my dirty lens

08:57 interrupted me but now

09:00 glenn is here with me

09:02 and i want to tell the people

09:05 about

09:06 the first 24 hours

09:09 it’s not even been 20. oh i guess it’s

09:10 been over 24 hours yeah but we haven’t

09:13 been here for 24 hours no we haven’t

09:15 been here for 24 hours

09:17 because it has been

09:19 a hell of a shock

09:23 i won’t go home

09:24 [Laughter]

09:26 this was my idea

09:29 anyway i think we just need to get some

09:31 systems and rhythms in place to make

09:34 this a more um

09:37 enjoyable experience

09:39 it has definitely been an experience

09:43 what has been the most challenging thing

09:45 oh my goodness i think not being able to

09:48 go to a different room not being able to

09:50 like excuse myself

09:53 from everybody

09:55 for a moment

09:56 right what’s been challenging for you i

09:58 think the most difficult part for me has

10:00 been the

10:01 uh just the the the kids acclimating to

10:04 the environment they have a serious

10:07 allergy attacks yeah last night

10:09 um

10:10 raya is extremely loud

10:14 like we wake up in the morning

10:23 oh my god

10:24 well if you don’t shut up and we had to

10:26 tell them over and over again be quiet

10:28 you guys know if you know you know but

10:33 and we are experiencing

10:36 one day of what theo experiences every

10:39 single morning and like you know what’s

10:41 crazy is i think theo is the one that’s

10:43 like needing to get away the most why

10:45 are you zooming in on me i don’t know i

10:46 was trying to be artistic yeah

10:48 definitely theo like he’s already had

10:50 like just a couple crying spells just

10:52 kind of like all right man i’m stuck in

10:54 here like is this me he’s a little

10:55 claustrophobic he’s already like oh damn

10:58 he fainted basically at the park it’s

11:00 not funny walk and just started running

11:02 just falling over and crying he’s like

11:04 i’m hungry i don’t know how nothing to

11:07 do

11:08 mom dad he didn’t know what was going on

11:11 yeah theo’s having a rough time for sure

11:14 um

11:16 yeah

11:17 i don’t know what else to say but who’s

11:19 doing the best who’s doing the best i

11:21 think we’re doing the best

11:26 babe i really do i feel like oh my gosh

11:28 he’s like i feel like

11:32 we are both practicing everything we’ve

11:34 learned in marriage therapy couples

11:36 therapy as far as communication is

11:37 concerned and like

11:39 you know maybe even breathing before we

11:41 talk to each other or whatever um

11:44 on the ride up here yesterday it was

11:46 like it took four hours

11:48 for me to give the children screams even

11:50 though like

11:52 at some point i was like okay

11:54 i need you know um

11:57 let’s see i feel like we’re doing great

11:59 glenn has been out here like dumping the

12:01 waste and stuff y’all

12:03 figuring stuff out on the go we had an

12:06 electrical issue

12:08 and that was resolved bravo i had to get

12:10 on the roof

12:11 glenn had to get on the roof because the

12:14 other stripping came down

12:18 it hasn’t been horrible but it’s been

12:19 challenging thank you guys so much for

12:21 watching patek your lifekeeping network

12:23 popping if you’re fortunate enough to be

12:24 doing life with someone else make sure

12:26 you watch this video with them and if

12:27 they’re not around share it with them

12:29 but if you can’t wait for another

12:30 episode sign up for patreon you’ll see

12:32 all this

12:43 [Music]

12:44 okay

12:47 [Music]

13:03 the wheels go round and round

