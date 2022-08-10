Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Families / Anxiety, Children and Family Issues W/ Dr. Jacque Bogdanov [Podcast]

Anxiety, Children and Family Issues W/ Dr. Jacque Bogdanov [Podcast]

Today we’re joined by Dr. Jacque Bogdanov, a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in anxiety and behavioral issues in children.

by Leave a Comment

 

ANXIETY IN CHILDREN AND OTHER FAMILY ISSUES

Today we’re joined by Dr. Jacque Bogdanov, a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in anxiety and behavioral issues in children. Dr. Jacque is trained in using CBT and PCIT (Parent-Child Interaction Therapy) and was kind enough to take the time to talk about anxiety issues in children and families in general. It’s a good listen full of great info!

.

.

The Highlights

  • In general, the same rules apply to anxiety disorders in children. The recommended treatment for anxiety in kids is CBT, just like it is for adults. The key difference when dealing with children is that parents and other important adults are also involved in treatment, so a therapist must also work with them and involve them in the treatment plan.
  • When treating anxiety in children, it can be really important to keep it fun, interesting, and feeling safe. Therapy is difficult. Facing fear is difficult and scary. When dealing with children it becomes more important to wrap those difficult, scary things in a more “kid friendly” wrapper that includes plenty of relatable metaphors and even use of rewards when appropriate.
  • When treating anxiety in kids, a good therapist must also coach parents and caregivers on the most productive way to participate in treatment. Teaching parents that encouraging and empowering is preferable to protecting or soothing is important. Parents want to protect and soothe their children. This is normal, but when helping a child overcome an anxiety problem shielding a child and soothing fear generally makes things worse. Parents must allow anxious children to face fear and learn to navigate through that.
  • Research is showing that having parents participate heavily as coaches and “assistant therapists” is highly effective! At least as effective as having a therapist without parent participation.
  • “Can I pass anxiety on to my kids? Will they have it because I do?” The answer is … maybe. For the most part, you cannot control this. You can do your best to model a healthy response and relationship with anxiety for your kids.
  • Parents with anxiety issues can build a whole array of skills useful in relating to anxiety. These skills can be imparted in the case where their kids also develop anxiety problems. Anxious parents in active recovery can make excellent guides for anxious kids!
  • “Should I hide my anxiety from my kids?” A few rules apply here. We need to teach our children that negative emotions and feelings – including fear and anxiety – are part of life. Modeling a healthy relationship with these things is the best way to “reveal” your anxiety to your kids. Also, we do not want to ever make our kids feel responsible for “fixing” our anxiety or making us feel better. “Dad is feeling afraid and anxious right now, but I will be OK. I am going to take a few minutes to handle this and I will be OK”.
  • Avoidance in kids can be sneaky. Parents should pay attention and be careful not to confuse anxiety and fear driven avoidance with bad behavior or rebellious streaks.

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Find Dr. Jacque on Instagram, and on her website.

This post was previously published on Theanxioustruth.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Drew Linsalata

Drew is the creator and host of The Anxious Truth, a straight ahead anxiety-focused podcast that’s been in full swing since 2014. With over 2 million downloads (and growing), The Anxious Truth has spawned a large, vibrant, and engaged social media community dedicated to education, empowerment, and recovery support. Having suffered from anxiety, panic disorder, agoraphobia, and depression several times over more than 20 years, Drew is now fully recovered and sharing his knowledge and experience with others as they travel the same rocky road of mental health and wellness. His no-nonsense approach to these problems and willingness to provide direct, actionable advice even when it might not be easy to hear, has established him as a unique voice in the community. Drew is the author of "The Anxious Truth", "Seven Percent Slower", and  "An Anxiety Story", which have quickly become required reading for anyone struggling with anxiety-related problems and searching for a path to recovery. Find him online here: https://theanxioustruth.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x