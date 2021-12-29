Auto Insurance Companies Say They Care About Families, Which Ones Really Do

—

Shopping for car insurance can be a stressful experience. How do you know which company to pick? You have lots to consider, from the premium payment to coverage options. You should also consider customer service and company values. Usually, you can get an idea of how a company treats its customers through reviews of the company online. Don’t forget to take into account that different drivers will have different needs and not every situation will apply to you.

If you have a family, you must always be on the lookout for what’s best for them. Their well-being is your well-being, and taking care of them means not only saving money but getting the best all-around deal for your car insurance. You want to make sure your family’s needs are met through customer service as well as low premiums and driver discounts. Here’s how to find the best auto insurance for families.

Be sure to check the reviews of each company you investigate. Only other customers can tell you what you need to know about how each company treats its customers and their families. Also, keep in mind that each driver will have different needs and experiences. If you are older with a family, you should read more into similar reviews rather than young single drivers. Below you’ll find some information on some top car insurance names and how they rank on customer service, price, and coverage options, all of which are important for protecting your family’s overall well-being.

USAA

USAA is consistently at the top of the list for cheap auto insurance as well as great customer service. Keep in mind, this option is reserved for active military, veterans, and military families. If this applies to you and your family, USAA is worth checking into. Along with the best prices and customer service, you will find great coverage options for all your car insurance needs.

Customers consistently choose to renew their USAA policies and report high satisfaction with the customer service and claims process. If you have a military family member or are active or retired military yourself, USAA is consistently rated the highest in terms of customer service and satisfaction as well as consistent low rates.

State Farm

If you don’t qualify for the military family discounts available from USAA, State Farm is a great second option. Since State Farm is available in 48 states (all but Massachusetts and Rhode Island), you should have no trouble finding a local agent. Customer service is such a personalized experience, and you may find this is the best option for your family.

State Farm also has great rates for student or teen drivers and offers great discounts for good drivers. They are also more forgiving of incidents on your record and cheaper than many of their competitors, especially if you are a good driver. State Farm is your best bet if you prefer a local touch and great coverage options. State Farm customers seem to be happy, with high satisfaction and low complaint levels.

On the other hand, if your credit score is less than the best, State Farm may end up costing you more money. That’s ok if it’s a better plan for your family, but make sure you’re not paying more for the same coverage. It’s important to get a free quote and compare plans and coverage options as often as twice a year.

Geico

Geico is another great option for good drivers. Available in all fifty states, Geico has the widest coverage and possibly the cheapest prices, depending on your driving history and family situation. They have many options for coverage and lots of available discounts. Keep in mind they are a largely online company, so finding local representation may be a bit harder than with a company like State Farm. The kind of customer service you require for your family will likely be the determining factor unless your quotes are significantly different.

Geico may be your best option if you are planning to bundle more than one policy, such as a motorcycle or boat policy. Bundling will get you a better price no matter which company you go with, but Geico seems to offer the best comprehensive coverage for more vehicle-type options.

Geico also offers great discounts for teen drivers and good students. Also, Geico customers report being highly satisfied with their claims process and customer service. Finally, if your credit score could use a boost, you may find the best prices and services with Geico. In fact, Geico is likely the best option for your family’s insurance if you are not military unless you have a poor driving record.

Honorable Mentions

Progressive has several policy options, including some that are not offered elsewhere or not commonly offered. These include pet protection and a form of vanishing deductible after so many months with no claims. Some of these options may protect your family better, and as far as customer service goes, Progressive rates well and has few complaints. Progressive is also available in all fifty states, so it should be a convenient option for your family.

Travelers Insurance has a very low complaint level from their customers, and they seem to be more forgiving of a less-than-perfect driving record. They have a plan that tracks your safe driving and keeps your rates low if you do have a violation. They have average customer satisfaction, but some of their plans may work better for your family’s needs.

Farmers is a fairly large provider and has the same discounts and coverage options that Geico and State Farm offer. Farmers Insurance also offers discounts for professional memberships, good student and good driver discounts. The downside to Farmers is its limited availability, making it a bit harder to stay in touch with an agent or even get coverage, depending on your state. Farmers Insurance currently does not operate in the following states:

Alaska

Delaware

Hawaii

Maine

Rhode Island

New Hampshire

Vermont

West Virginia

Washington D.C.

No matter what your family’s needs are, you should check into getting new quotes for your car insurance at least once a year or as often as your current policy expires. Don’t forget to add new drivers and vehicles as soon as possible and keep an eye out for money-saving discounts.

