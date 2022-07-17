Direct Quotes From My Kids While Watching ‘The Princess Bride’ for the First Time

I was with my older cousin Roger the first time I experienced The Princess Bride. I’ve written about Rog before. He taught me about all things hip and cool from a young age. He introduced me to The Tragically Hip and Jim Henson’s freaky-ass movie Labyrinth.

I might go as far to say that it was this singular moment in time as I watched Jareth the Goblin King dance in his skin-tight leather pants that made me forever love David Bowie and all the strange awesomeness that comes with this legend.

Roger taught me how to build great space cities of Lego, and he burnt my very first CD for me. He also nicknamed me and my brother “septic doggies” because we were young and stinky.

Then on one magical Saturday evening, he introduced me to the movie The Princess Bride and my life was forever changed in some small but special way.

The film had everything. From romance to sword fighting. A lovable giant and a spirited Spaniard who is out for revenge. This movie has the worst prince in the history of princes (maybe) and even an underground torture factory!

But most of all, the best thing about The Princess Bride is how gottdang quotable this movie is.

I can say with absolute confidence that a week does not go by without me busting out some weird and random quote from The Princess Bride. I’ve inadvertently started using this tactic as some kind of messed up friendship litmus test when meeting new people. Whip out a quote from The Princess Bride, if my new potential friends look at me dumbly with a questioning sort of scared-stare — run away quickly.

Ha-ha, you fool! You fell victim to one of the classic blunders, the most famous of which is “Never get involved in a land war in Asia,” but only slightly less well known is this: “Never go in against a Sicilian, when death is on the line! — Vizzini, The Princess Bride

And thus, sharing this tale with my children was something I’d been looking forward to with great anticipation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As in all of my “Direct Quotes From my Kids” articles, this piece will contain spoilers — you can blame my children for that. That shouldn’t matter, though, because this piece won’t make a lick of sense if you haven’t already seen the film. The following words will be a bunch of gibberish nonsense, so why are you even here, man?

I highly recommend you bookmark this piece, watch the film, have the time of your life, and then come back and read this after you’re done with all that.

If you refuse to listen to me, here’s the quickest rundown of the movie I can muster:

Westley (Cary Elwes) and Buttercup (Robin Wright) are two farmhands, and they fall in love. Westley must leave the farm to go away to sea. Buttercup is under the impression that the Dread Pirate Roberts has killed Westley, so she agrees to marry Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon) five years later. She is dubious about Humperdinck because he’s sort of a jackwad.

As Buttercup is out on a leisurely horse ride, she is accosted by bandits and kidnapped. Vizzini (Wallace Shawn), Inigo (Mandy Patinkin), and Fezzik (André René Roussimoff), go to great lengths to capture her and bring her to the set location; however after they secure the capture of Princess Buttercup, they discover they are being chased by the Dread Pirate Roberts.

Buttercup is torn on whether she wants the pirate to catch up to them because she is unsure what fate will be worse — the bandits or the pirate. That is until she learns the Dread Pirate Roberts’ true identity.

It is a tale of grand adventure and suspense and a gripping romance that not even a small sick child can deny.

It begins

Sounds like someone should have been wearing a mask. — Sophie, 11

The movie has barely even started and Sophie is already trying to knock it down upon seeing the grandson in bed with a cold. It is clear that my kids have lived in a pandemic world for too long.

Humperdinck?! That’s his name? HUMPERDINCK. — Lars, 13

Humperdinck. So majestic. — Sophie, 11

Prince Humperdinck is honestly one of my favourite characters in this story. He’s so evil it’s glorious. He is the epitome of the definition of a narcissistic asshole, and that is compelling, especially with the name Humperdinck.

I wish I could make someone faint by merely touching their neck. — Sophie, 11

When Vizzini, Fezzik and Inigo find Buttercup in the forest and abduct her, Fezzik does this sweet sleeper hold on her neck, and she faints immediately. That’s the upside to being a giant — the ability to make people faint with the touch of a finger.

Sophie was not as successful in her attempts.

I am really enjoying how quickly the action is starting in this movie.— Lars, 13

This was the moment I knew I had chosen a suitable film for classic movie night.

Wait. Is that giant man pulling himself and three other people up the side of a mountain on upper body strength alone? Big man is a monster! — Lars, 13

Someone didn’t skip arm day. — Sophie, 11

Yes, children. If you listened to me more often, you’d know that Andre the Giant has always been very, very cool.

You seem like a decent fellow; I hate to kill you. — Sophie, quoting Inigo just before the sword fight

I hate to die. — Lars quoting Westley in reply

Then my tween and teen used their arms as swords and had an epic “sword fight” in our living room. Intermittently they’d switch arms, saying, “There’s something I didn’t tell you… I’m not left-handed!”

Meanwhile, I realized that my children do not know their lefts and rights.

That behemoth of a man will ruin Westley! — Lars, 13

Regarding the “hand to hand combat” scene between the giant and our hero.

I’d like to think that this film doesn’t have a “best part ever” because the entire thing is pure genius. However, I don’t think that’s true from my children’s perspective. When the standoff between Westley and Vizzini happens (you know the one — with the iocaine powder), this seemed to be the clincher for them.

*Hysterical laughter from the children.*

I love that little dude. Shame he had to die. — Lars, 13.

This is a terrible love story rescue scene. If Buttercup loved Wesley so much, she’d totally be able to recognize him under that mask. — Sophie, 11

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Excuse me? There are days when I wake up from a particularly terrible sleep and I’m pretty sure Jamie doesn’t recognize the monster before him until I’ve had at least three cups of strong coffee.

When it comes to true love, anything is possible my friend.

I don’t know what you’re talking about, Soph. Throwing yourself down a mountain, right after you’ve pushed the man of your dreams down that very same mountain? That’s what I call love. — Lars, 13

My tropophobia is being triggered by so many things in the Fire Swamp. What were these set designers thinking? — Sophie, 11

What were they thinking? WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?! They were figuring out how to be even more impressive than they already were.

That’s not how quicksand works.— Lars, deadpan

Why is that rat so beefy?— Lars, still deadpan

Just watch the movie!

Man, Buttercup is totally friggen useless. She’s just standing there while poor Westley’s getting attacked! — Sophie, disgusted with classic princess antics

Where’d this guy learn to whisper, on a helicopter? — Lars, 13

Re: Scene when Humperdinck and Count Rugen (the 6-fingered man) are talking privately about putting Westley in the pit of despair.

Is it just me or does Humperdinck look a lot like Lord Farquaad? — Sophie, 11

What is it about Sophie noticing these types of things?

I wish I had a pit of despair, albino person, and The Machine to do my torture bidding when the mood struck me. — Sophie, 11

The odd thing about this statement was I couldn’t detect even a hint of humour in her voice.

I aspire to be like Miracle Max when I grow up. Food above true love? Yes, please.— Sophie, 11 going on 42

Yes, Soph, Billy Crystal is excellent.

Man, I love that giant! — Lars, 13 (Said throughout the entire movie)

Mawage! — Both of them…for the past two weeks

I just want my father back, you son of a bitch! — Yesterday, Lars, when he asked where Dad was and I told him he was in the bathroom

All in all, my children deemed The Princess Bride one of the best (old) movies they’ve ever seen.

The remainder of the film consisted of role-playing Inigo’s famous scene of retribution and ruthlessly making fun of the escape on white horses’ finale.

Like the grandson at the beginning of the movie, my kids were supremely hesitant to listen to a story about kissing and other lovey-dovey garbage. But it didn’t take long for them to realize the pure magic that exudes from the screen when delving into The Princess Bride.

This gives me high hopes for the next time it’s my turn to pick the movie during family film night.

Do you think they’re too young for Pulp Fiction?

(That was a joke, calm down!)

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock