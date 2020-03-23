Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Families / Dispatches from the Western Front: The System

Dispatches from the Western Front: The System

Life and Times in the Era of Covid-19, by Father Time

by Leave a Comment

New Normal

 

Last Monday night, I went to bed early, my breathing not at 100%. I was midway through a lower respiratory infection and had been coughing up junk days prior. All of this had stirred up my asthma symptoms, which I had been battling since the holidays.

Around 2 am, I awoke from a breathing arrest. I reached for my albuterol and took a puff. Typically within 10 minutes I can fully fill my lungs. It didn’t help. I took another puff, still no relief.

My wife woke and knew I was in distress. Did I have Coronavirus? We debated whether I should leave to Urgent Care right then. I didn’t want to go because with no fever, they would sent me home, plus, I didn’t want to burden the system. All I could do was keep calm and let my lungs relax.

I was able to get back to sleep, but woke the next morning foggy and tired. I knew I needed care. My allergist’s office called following the message I had sent in the middle of the night. They said to go to my primary care doctor or Urgent Care.

I made the first available appointment with my primary care doctor, but within minutes, he called me back and said, given my symptoms, I should go directly to Urgent Care.

At Urgent Care, I witnessed a whole new way of delivering healthcare, a method that may be the new way going forward.

Outdoors along the walkway to the Urgent Care entrance, a triage nurse in head-to-toe personal protective equipment stood across two six-foot tables. She wrote down symptoms while another medical assistant made red duct tape hatch marks every six feet on the sidewalk. “Social distancing people,” he said.

After intake, the nurse sent me back to my car to wait. After about 45 minutes, a nurse called me and said to pull up to a cabana. RN Doug rolled his cart out to my car window and took vitals. The doctor followed soon after. Under this own PPE, he listened to my chest, had me cough. Asked about where I’ve traveled to, reviewed my symptoms.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

His assessment: I wasn’t a patient with risk factors to be tested for Covid-19, but it was smart to be seen since they are viewing all patients with respiratory issues as being potentially exposed. He sent me home and said to continue taking my albuterol.

He said I could have been exposed earlier in the year since I travel a lot, but he said at that point, there wasn’t much to be done. He left my open driver’s side window and I wiped down the door with Clorox wipes.

New normal.

That my asthma had to flare during a global health crisis is one thing. That our healthcare system does work, and that our medical professionals are busting their tails every single day to help those in real need, (and those with peripheral needs like me) is another, quite amazing thing. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical assistants, and everyone who works in the medical field to directly serve patients—you are on the front lines of this. You are the heroes. Thank you.

◊♦◊

Photo by Ani Kolleshi on Unsplash

About Taylor García

Taylor Garcia lives in Southern California with his wife and two sons. In the few fleeting moments between round-the-clock child care and a full-time job as a traveling salesman for a healthcare company, Taylor writes short stories and essays. His stories have appeared in Fifth Wednesday Journal, Driftwood Press, Chagrin River Review, McSweeney's Internet Tendency and others. Read: btaylorgarcia.com, or connect on Twitter @btaylorgarcia

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.