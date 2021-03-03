Expanding Your Family? Here Are Ways to Save for the Future

—

Adding another child to your family is a joyous decision, but it can also cause anxiety if you begin to contemplate how much it will cost over a lifetime. You may consider moving to a bigger house, worry about college costs and the rising cost of living in the United States that will undoubtedly impact your children as they grow older and are unable to move out as early as you did. There are also practical, more immediate concerns such as healthcare, insurance premiums and family vehicle upgrades that can make you wonder whether you can really afford to expand your family. There are ways you can start saving now that will benefit your household for years to come. Large-scale changes to your current finances will allow you to save more over time, but these tips will also help you hold onto more money in the present as well.

Split Your Budget

As a family, you need more than just a single savings account to get by. Money has to be divided into both short-term and long-term goals. Short-term is generally on a month-to-month basis and includes things like your rent or mortgage, groceries, premiums, and bills. Additional expenses like pet care, clothing, and entertainment are also factored into the short-term budget.

A long-term budget, on the other hand, addresses larger goals and helps you strategically save up for them. You should expect to spend two or more years on these examples including saving up for a down payment, paying off a vehicle, student loan debt, retirement, and college savings funds for your children. There should also be a separate emergency fund that you contribute to each month. Whether your family has to evacuate from a natural disaster or you experience an unexpected bill, having this in place will give you peace of mind.

Think About Your Housing

It’s a good idea to consider where you want to be in 10 years. If you want to move, it’s probably better to do so before you have an infant in tow. For those who like their current house but want to save money or cash in on equity, you can refinance your mortgage to create more room in your monthly budget. The refinancing process allows you to compare different mortgage rates and choose one that better suits your current needs. For families planning to expand, refinancing can save them money each month and allow them to invest the extra funds elsewhere without having to sell or downsize.

Consider Your Children’s Growth

Will you send your children to public or private school? How much money would you like to put away for their college expenses? If they decide not to pursue a degree, how would you like the money dispersed? You’ll also have to consider the annual cost of supplies, food, and school-related expenses.

Household bills also increase as children get older and consume more resources. As you think ahead, begin to allocate money each month that could accommodate a greater need. The best family budgets are flexible, giving you breathing room to save more whenever you can. Take full advantage of discounts, deals and coupons whenever possible. Saving $5 on a pair of shoes might not seem like much today, but if you continually find ways to lower the cost of childhood necessities, you’ll wind up saving thousands over the first 18 years of your child’s life.

