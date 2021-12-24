Gifts for Men: Top 7 Gifts for Dads

—

Gifts for men are an art form. Not all men are created equal, and finding the perfect gift for a man can be challenging.No matter how hard it may be to shop for a dad because he has everything, we’ve found 7 gifts for men that can’t be passed up.

Grilling Apron.

A good apron is a must for any man who loves to grill outdoors. Rather than taking the risk of ruining his good shirt with a little bit of gunk, why not give him a grilling apron?

Don’t let dad lose his style even when he’s cooking up a storm in the backyard. This Kamado-inspired grill apron is perfect for the man who loves to be out in the sun all day.

Epson PictureMate PM250 Scanner

The Epson PictureMate PM250 Scanner is a USB photo printer that prints 4×6 photos in 48 seconds. Dads love to show off their memories, and this device allows them to do that easily. This system is used worldwide, with an estimated 4 million units sold. The printer is compatible with both Mac and PC, making it easy to snap pictures with dad’s smartphone and operate the printer.

Classic Leather Briefcase for Men

When you’re searching for gifts for men, you know that there is probably nothing more universally useful than a good briefcase. They are the gift that everyone needs, but no one ever thinks to get for themselves. Buying one (or two) of these is a great investment and can be enjoyed by the recipient repeatedly. The construction of quality leather briefcases is top-notch, and they tend to last long after their initial purchase. If you have someone on your list which works in a fast-paced, business-driven environment, a classic leather briefcase is sure to be a hit. They are practical, stylish, and will certainly stand the test of time.

Leather Business Card Holder

A personalized leather business card is an elegant gift that will never become outdated. A leather business card holder will ensure that your customer will always have a professional look and ‘be prepared’ when meeting key players in the industry. These days, many companies, businesses, and professionals hand out business cards all the time. That is why they need a reliable place to keep their cards organized and easy to access. A leather business card holder is a great choice for men who are on the go and want their business cards handy at all times.

Varsity Jacket

Dressing up in a varsity jacket is one of the best ways to keep warm in cold weather. Not only will it make you look good, but it will also keep you warm. If your dad is a sporty type, he will surely love this gift.

Craftsman Top-Loading Tool Box

The holidays are right around the corner, and what better way to give a gift that will keep on giving than a useful, quality set of tools.

The Craftsman Top-Loading Tool Chest is one of the most trusted toolboxes in the business. This toolbox features over 50 different tools and accessories and has everything he will need to handle projects big and small with ease.

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

These speakers work with any Bluetooth-enabled devices such as iPhones and iPads. They are useful with your computer or just about any other device. You can use these portable speakers when working or traveling on the computer. With these speakers, you will listen to your favorite music or podcasts from anywhere in the house and even when traveling.

