Helping Your Male Partner Navigate Family Estrangement

Family estrangement is on the rise. With 1 in 12 people estranged from a family member , exploration is needed to best understand the complexities that contribute to choosing estrangement — such as men breaking ties with their mother.

Each estrangement comes from unique and personal circumstances. It’s important to realize that the decision to be estranged isn’t an easy one to make and the adult child’s gender can play a part in their choice and its aftermath.

Estrangement can occur for a variety of reasons, including financial strain, relational conflict, mental health, and trauma. Men may be encouraged by a partner or spouse to estrange from their mother because they believe the mother-son relationship is unhealthy. Further, men may pursue estrangement if the mother voices disapproval of his partner and he’s made to feel he must choose between them.

For men, estrangement from their mother tends to result in feelings of resentment, outrage, or anger — opposed to women’s response to estrangement characterized by sadness, guilt, and shame. In part, these different reactions involve how men may feel less pressure to win their mother’s approval or to be the presumed caregiver to aging parents as is often the case with women. It’s a common expectation that men will grow apart from their mothers once they seek partners and create families of their own.

Men, however, also must contend with a societal expectation to quickly “get over it” and move on from their relationship rupture. A support person, therefore, must honor their experiences and meet them where they are. Asking clarifying questions and helping them connect with their emotions can be impactful in helping men heal.

Helping your partner through the estrangement process

Recognizing how painful the process of estrangement can be, here are some ways to compassionately support a partner or spouse choosing to break ties with their mother.

1. Acknowledge cultural pressures. Cultural expectations of the importance of family can increase your loved one’s feelings of shame or guilt about estranging from their mother. Messages such as “family comes first,” or accusations of selfishness when straying from family abound. Additionally, your loved one might be pressured to reconcile or risk significant regret — such as when their mother dies. Cultural emphasis on family can elicit self-doubt about not trying to repair the relationship. It’s important to recognize how every day, normed portrayals of family can be triggering for your loved one.

2. Follow your partner’s lead. When involved in a situation in which discussions of family systems or dynamics come up, allow your partner to lead the conversation. Support them in their decision to disclose as much or as little as they choose. If they decide to not disclose their estrangement, they have their reasons. If they decide to name their current status as estranged from a parent, that’s also their choice. Showing up in solidarity will help your loved one feel supported by you, especially if the other person’s response is unsympathetic, argumentative, or hurtful.

3. Know that holidays can be heavy times. Holidays are challenging for a variety of reasons. When it comes to estrangement, the cultural expectation of a focus on family during holidays can feel ostracizing to estranged family members. If your partner isn’t currently connected to family but is subjected to movies, advertisements, and events catered to holiday family fun, they can experience additional or elevated grief and loss.

4. Recognize that the body remembers. Trauma events have a way of sticking with us, not just in our memory but at a deeper, cellular level as well. As a therapist, I’ve had dozens of clients over the years report that they felt symptoms of depression, dread, anxiety, or loss seemingly out of the blue. When asked if there was any significance to the season, month, or day, oftentimes they could identify a trauma they hadn’t consciously tracked, but that still had a tremendous impact on them. While they hadn’t actively recalled these events, their body remembered and recreated the emotions associated with the trauma.

5. Ask, “What do you need?”When your partner or loved one is triggered by people, places, media portrayals, or memories, this one powerful question can be especially helpful because it gives your partner permission to advocate for what might help best. Perhaps they want a hug or to be left alone. Oftentimes, they just want to vent by expressing their thoughts and emotions in ways that leave them feeling seen by you as someone they trust.

6. Encourage chosen connections. It’s not expected that you, as a partner, will be the only support person to your loved one. Putting all one’s needs on a single person is a recipe for disaster because it can result in resentment, codependency, and burnout. Encourage your partner to pursue additional healthy relationships, including some with parental figures if appropriate. Chosen connections such as these can have healing qualities for an estranged person.

Khara Croswaite Brindle is a licensed mental health therapist in private practice in Denver, Colorado. She holds various roles, including financial therapist, TEDx Speaker, burnout consultant, author, and professor. Her new book is Understanding Ruptured Mother-Daughter Relationships: Guiding the Adult Daughter’s Healing Journey through the Estrangement Energy Cycle (Rowman & Littlefield, July 1, 2023). Access therapeutic tools for adult children at estrangementenergycycle.com .

